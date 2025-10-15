"The biggest player of all hasn’t been got" - Sam Allardyce says Liverpool haven't addresses main issue in squad despite record summer transfer window

Former Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce believes Liverpool would regret not signing Marc Guehi in the summer. He highlighted that despite their massive spending, the Reds look a little shaky in defense.

The Merseysiders spent over £400 million on new signings this summer. They broke the English transfer record twice, signing Florian Wirtz (£116 million) and Alexander Isak (£125 million). However, they failed to sign Marc Guehi to solidify their defense.

Guehi was set to move to Anfield, but Crystal Palace couldn't find a replacement, and hence, the move broke down on Deadline Day. Sam Allardyce spoke about it on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, saying:

“I mean, so I think that, I think what’s concerning about Liverpool is how much money’s been spent on the team. And it appears that the biggest player of all hasn’t been got, that’s Guehi from Crystal Palace. They are defensively looking a little suspect. And you know what I’m like defensively.”

Liverpool have kept just two clean sheets in 11 games across competitions this season. New signing Giovanni Leoni has suffered an ACL injury and is expected to be out for months.

Hence, the Reds' mainstays in the centre-back position are Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, with Joe Gomez as the backup. Ryan Gravenberch can also deputize in the position.

Gary Neville had questioned Liverpool's decision not to move for Marc Guehi early in the window

The Reds signed numerous players in the summer transfer window, like Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, and Jeremie Frimpong. However, they left their move for Marc Guehi too late in the window. Eventually, the England international ended up staying at Selhurst Park.

In September, Gary Neville said that the Merseysiders might regret not getting the move over the line, saying:

“I wonder if Liverpool will regret at some point, if say (Ibrahima) Konate did get injured, not going like 45 or 50 (million) and just getting him over the line."

Guehi has been excellent for Crystal Palace since arriving from Chelsea in the summer of 2021. He's made 167 appearances for them and helped them win their first-ever major trophy last season in the form of the FA Cup.

His contract with the Eagles expires next summer, and hence, he could be available for free. He has also been linked with a potential move to Real Madrid. He can sign a pre-contract with foreign clubs in January 2026 for a potential summer transfer.

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More