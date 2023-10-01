"The biggest problem" - Jurgen Klopp confirms massive Liverpool injury fear after 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur defeat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is concerned about Cody Gakpo's injury sustained in the 2-1 Premier League loss at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (September 30).

In a game marred by dubious calls, the Reds had two players sent off. In the 26th minute, Curtis Jones saw red for a challenge on Yves Bissouma. Eight minutes later, Luis Diaz's legitimate goal was ruled out for an incorrect offside call, which the PMGOL later admitted to be a "human error".

Spurs' in-form captain Son Heung-min rubbed insult to injury by opening the scoring two minutes later. The Reds, though, got back on level terms at the cusp of half-time, with Gakpo restoring parity. However, the attacker was hauled off at half-time after experiencing some discomfort following the goalscoring shot.

Liverpool had another man sent off - Diogo Jota - midway through the second half but almost held on before a Joel Matip own goal deep in stoppage time sealed Spurs' win.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp said about Gakpo's injury (as per ECHO):

“The biggest problem of the game was before Cody Gakpo scored, he got injured. He is now with a brace limping down the corridor. That’s my problem at this moment.

“We lost two and maybe a third player, really bad. That’s something we have to deal with, obviously. It possibly might be bad. I don’t know. He scored a goal after that (the injury), but after that shot, he felt it even more.”

When asked if Gakpo's injury is a 'bad' one, the manager added:

"Possibly, I don’t know."

The Reds' first defeat in 20 games sees them in fourth place in the standings, three behind leaders Manchester City (19). City's perfect start to the league season ended in a 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in the day.

"The boys showed an incredible mentality" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was undertandably pleased with his team's efforts, as they almost returned home from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a share of the spoils.

However, that was eventually not to be, as the unfortunate Joel Matip inadvertently put one past his own goalkeeper. Nevertheless, Klopp is pleased with his team's show of character, gumption and resilience. The German said (as per the aforementioned source):

“The boys showed an incredible mentality. It was second to none. I’ve never seen something like that. It was top, top, top. People might think because of this very, very unlucky – oh my God – that we didn’t get anything out of the game.

"But I see that differently. I learned so much about my team, much more than if we’d have won here in a bad performance. It was a really outstanding performance in a specific way. We didn’t get any points from it, but we will use it.”

The Reds are set to be without Jones for their next three domestic games and Jota for one outing, while Gakpo can also be considered doubtful. Klopp's men return to league action at Brighton & Hove Albion on October 8, three days after taking on Union Saint-Gilloise at home in the UEFA Europa League.