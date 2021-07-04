"The biggest signing was getting Cristiano Ronaldo" - Juventus legend David Trezeguet 

Former Juventus forward David Trezeguet believes signing Cristiano Ronaldo is the best thing to happen to the Turin-based club in their recent history.

In an interview with Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Goal.com), David Trezeguet has said that Cristiano Ronaldo is Juventus' most important signing. However, due to a lack of quality around him, the Old Lady failed to win the big trophies. Trezeguet said:

"The biggest signing was getting Cristiano Ronaldo because no one was expecting CR7 at a club that has always had great attention to the budget in their DNA. Of course, there were some problems with his teammates; he showed that, but he scored 100 goals."

The former World Cup-winner said that Juventus lacked a coach like Zinedine Zidane to bring out the best in Cristiano Ronaldo, saying:

"No one has been able to manage him like Zidane did. Maybe Juve lacked a certain dialogue. There are players that make you win, and you can't have them against you. Ronaldo makes you win, and so does Dybala. Others, with all due respect, less."

Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Juventus in the summer of 2018, just after the summer's FIFA World Cup. Since joining the Old Lady from Real Madrid, Ronaldo has scored 101 goals in 133 appearances in all competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus future is in doubt

Despite winning two Serie A titles and a Coppa Italia, Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Juventus is still up for debate. The 36-year-old currently has only one year remaining on his Juventus contract, with his astronomical wages being an issue for the Old Lady.

According to various reports, Juventus are already looking ahead to life without their talismanic forward. The Old Lady have identified Gabriel Jesus, Mauro Icardi and Dusan Vlahovic as potential replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo if he decides to leave the Allianz Stadium this summer.

However, very few clubs can afford to sign the six-time Ballon D'Or winner in these bleak financial times. Ronaldo's former clubs Real Madrid and Manchester United, along with Paris Saint-Germain, have been rumoured to have shown interest in the Portugal captain.

