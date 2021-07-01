Juventus identity three players in case Cristiano Ronaldo leaves this summer - Reports

Juventus have identified Mauro Icardi, Dusan Vlahovic and Gabriel Jesus as potential replacements if Cristiano Ronaldo decides to leave the Turin-based outfit this summer, according to Spanish publication MARCA.

Ronaldo hasn't had the best year this time around. His third season in Italy did not go as planned. Juventus narrowly qualified for next season's Champions League in a season which saw them lose their Serie A crown to Inter Milan. They also fell to Porto in the first knockout round of the UEFA Champions League. Ronaldo then saw his Portugal side get knocked out by Belgium in the Round of 16 at Euro 2020.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is looking to leave Juventus this summer since he only has one year remaining on his contract. Despite Ronaldo's status as a superstar, Juventus will not mind seeing the Portuguese leave this summer. The Old Lady can instead channel the freed-up wages towards signing either Gabriel Jesus, Dusan Vlahovic or Mauro Icardi.

Gabriel Jesus and Mauro Icardi ideal for Juventus as Cristiano Ronaldo replacements

Mauro Icardi and Gabriel Jesus are both currently in the same situation. The South American pair currently play for top European sides in PSG and Manchester City respectively. However, they aren't getting the necessary game time at their club which could see them leave this summer.

Despite their lack of game time, the pair have a natural eye for a goal, similar to Ronaldo. Signing either would be ideal for Juventus, who lack an out-and-out goalscorer. Icardi has previous experience in Serie A as well. The Argentinian international has spent seven seasons in Italy, playing for the likes of Sampdoria and Inter Milan. He scored 124 goals in 219 matches for Inter before departing for Paris.

Another Serie A star Juventus are keeping tabs on is Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian striker is 15 years younger than Ronaldo and could be a long-term successor at the Allianz Stadium. The 21-year-old scored 21 league goals last season.

Ronaldo is currently being linked with a move to one of this former sides in Real Madrid or Manchester United. The 36-year-old forward is currently earning close to €30 million in wages which would be difficult for other clubs to match in these difficult financial situations.

