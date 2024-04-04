"The billion pound bottle jobs", "Palmer owns Man United" - Fans react as Chelsea win astonishing last-gasp thriller against Manchester United 

Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer bagged a remarkable hat-trick as the Blues won perhaps the game of the season in a 4-3 victory over Manchester United tonight (April 4).

Palmer, 21, is a Red Devils fan but was a thorn in their side tonight at Stamford Bridge. He played a role in the hosts' opener which came through Conor Gallagher in the 4th minute.

Chelsea made a lively start to the game and Gallagher gave them the lead with a neat finish that flew past Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana. Mauricio Pochettino was delighted and his side was handed a golden opportunity to go further in front.

Antony and Marc Cucurella carved out an intriguing battle throughout. The Brazilian winger clipped the Spanish left-back's heels in his own box in the 19th minute.

English referee Stuart Attwell had no choice but to point to the spot and Palmer stepped up to take it. The Blues' top scorer sent Onana the wrong way with a cool finish.

Pochettino's side have a habit of collapsing when in the driving seat and that was the case tonight. Moises Caicedo gifted Manchester United a route back into the game in the 34th minute.

Caicedo put the ball on a plate for Alejandro Garnacho who drove forward before firing past Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic. The Red Devils weren't done there though as they struck again five minutes later to equalize.

Diogo Dalot picked Bruno Fernandes out with a delightful cross into the back post. His Portuguese compatriot met it with a fine header to draw his side level at 2-2.

Gallagher nearly got Chelsea back in front in the 45+4th minute when he struck the post. Pochettino scratched his head dismayed at his side's poor mentality to stay in front.

Things went from bad to worse for the west Londoners in the 67th minute when Garnacho grabbed himself a brace. Antony whipped in perhaps the best assist of the season with the outside of his boot which the Argentine teenager headed home.

Manchester United completed an unbelievable turnaround and Erik ten Hag's side looked to be on course to take all three points. That was until they decided to become their own worst enemy in the dying embers.

The rainfall at Stamford Bridge had sent many of the players slipping and Dalot fell victim in the 90+7th minute. The Portuguese full-back fell into Noni Madueke and Chelsea were handed another penalty.

Palmer stepped up and inevitably leveled matters with another calm and composed finish. That wasn't enough for the former Manchester City attacker as he made history with a jaw-dropping winner.

The two-cap England international was left unmarked on the edge of the box and he fired towards Onana's goal. The ball took a hefty deflection off Scott McTominay, wrong-footing the Red Devils' shot-stopper and sealing a remarkable 4-3 win.

It was the latest winning goal in a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge history and kept Chelsea's hopes for European qualification alive. They rose to 10th in the table, just a point behind eighth-place which appears to be a UEFA Europa Conference League spot as things stand.

Meanwhile, it's a devastating defeat for Manchester United whose hopes of UEFA Champions League football next season are in jeopardy. They sit sixth, nine points off fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher mocked Gary Neville's past label of Chelsea:

"The billion pound bottle jobs."

Another fan lauded Palmer for showing his Blue colors:

"Cole Palmer owns Man United, he's still a City boy at heart."

Here's how other fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Chelsea's remarkable 4-3 win against Manchester United:

"Erik does it again... Joke of a manager!" one fan vented.

"Cold Palmer is him," another fan wrote.

"Erik ten Hag will get blamed for professional footballers making horrendous individual mistakes," another fan remarked.

"Manchester United football club. The greatest comedy institution of our time," a UK bookmaker mocked the Red Devils.

"Chelsea Football Club WILL be the death of me, I have no doubts," one fan wrote.

Darren Bent wants Cole Palmer at Euro 2024 after his hat-trick in Chelsea's win against Manchester United

Darren Bent has told England boss Gareth Southgate that Palmer must be on the plane to the European Championships. He wrote on X in reaction to tonight's game:

"Best game of the season. That is why we love football. Cole Palmer has to be on that plane to the Euros."

Palmer's hat trick against the club he supported during childhood took him onto 21 goals and 12 assists in 39 games across competitions. He's been far and away Chelsea's best player this season and perhaps the signing of the season.

The English youngster joined the west Londoners from Manchester United's rivals City last summer for £42.5 million. He's exceeded expectations and been vital for Pochettino in a challenging season.

Palmer missed out on representing England during last week's international break. He joined Gareth Southgate's squad but didn't appear in friendlies against Brazil (0-1) and Belgium (2-2).