"The boy is too good"; "Downloaded the clutch gene" - Twitter explodes as Jude Bellingham scores late winner for Real Madrid in UCL opener

Jude Bellingham scored the late winner for Real Madrid in their Champions League opener against Union Berlin, securing a much-needed three points.

The opening half of play between Real Madrid and Union Berlin was an exercise in restraint, mostly on the part of the visitors. Union Berlin, making their Champions League debut, looked content to hold back Los Blancos, effectively muting their offensive power.

Madrid dominated possession but struggled to transform that advantage into tangible scoring opportunities. Although Union Berlin had limited forays into their opponent's half, they managed a couple of early threats. On the other end, a header from Joselu in the sixth minute—narrowly missing the mark—was the closest Madrid came to breaking the deadlock.

As the clock approached full-time, it seemed like Union Berlin's defense would secure a commendable draw. Throughout the match, the Berlin side's backline absorbed pressure, even as Madrid intensified their offensive efforts, with Rodrygo and Joselu each hitting the woodwork.

However, the tide dramatically turned in the 94th minute, when a deflected shot from Federico Valverde fell - with some luck - into the path of Jude Bellingham.

The English midfielder made no mistake, converting a straightforward tap-in to send Real Madrid fans into raptures and social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) into a frenzy.

Here are a few reactions from football fans following the win:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This last-minute win will allow Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti to exhale a sigh of relief, as it provides a much-needed morale boost ahead of their Atletico Madrid clash.

For Union Berlin, despite the heartbreaking loss, they will aim to rebound swiftly as they host Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday (September 23).

Eduardo Camavinga discusses team chemistry and friendships within the Real Madrid dressing room

In a pre-match interview, young midfielder Eduardo Camavinga discussed his relationships in the dressing room.

Recently spotted vacationing in the South of France with teammates Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Rodrygo Goes, Camavinga emphasized the value of these off-field interactions.

Highlighting the seamless connection he shares with fellow young stars, the Frenchman revealed (via Football Espana):

"We are the same age and it is simple to do things together. When we have free time we always do things because it’s more simple on the pitch, when you get to know each other off the pitch."

He also mentioned his close rapport with Aurelien Tchouameni due to their shared nationality and a budding friendship with Brazilian standout Vinicius Junior:

"I get along well with all the young guys. It’s true I do more things with Aurelien because he is French, and with Vini, because he’s Brazilian. With everyone in general, that doesn’t mean to say I don’t get on with anyone. I admire Modric and Kroos the most."

Camavinga's efforts on the field have won him a spot in the Real Madrid lineup but also the hearts of fans at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has already played an impressive 104 games for the Spanish team since joining in 2021.