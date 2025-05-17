"The boy is struggling" - Pundit questions Bruno Fernandes for shouting at Manchester United teammate during Chelsea loss

Pundit Tim Sherwood shared his thoughts on Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes shouting at his teammate during their 1-0 loss to Chelsea. The two teams clashed in the Premier League on May 16 at the Stamford Bridge.

The current season has not been great for Manchester United as they're currently 16th in the Premier League. They were not up to the mark against Chelsea, which saw Marc Cucurella score the only goal (71') of the game. During certain points in the match, Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes was seen growing increasingly frustrated with Rasmus Hojlund. The Danish forward was having a bad game, which led to Fernandes reportedly shouting at him mid-game.

In a conversation on Premier League Productions, Tim Sherwood criticized Bruno Fernandes for his treatment of Rasmus Hojlund during the Chelsea clash. He said (via TBR Football):

"He tries his best, he runs around for the shirt, you can’t fault his effort, but you can fault his ability and his confidence at the moment. Bruno was getting so frustrated with him, he’s the captain of the club, but some of his actions towards him, I didn’t agree with that, the boy is struggling for confidence, but you can understand the frustration."

Manchester United's 1-0 loss to Chelsea marked their eighth game without a win in the Premier League. With only one league game left against Aston Villa, Manchester United's domestic season appears to be over. However, the Red Devils have the UEFA Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur to look forward to next week. A win would guarantee their return to Champions League football after the 2023-24 season.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim makes feelings clear about Rasmus Hojlund's performance in Chelsea loss

In the post-match press conference (h/t Manchester United's official website), Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim shared his thoughts on his team's performance. Speaking of Rasmus Hojlund's poor display, he said:

"I’m happy. All the team has to improve, but the way he runs, he fights for every ball, he loses a lot of duels, wins some duels, he needs to improve the connection, but he is improving, so I’m really happy with him. He just needs to continue to work hard, and better days will come."

Rasmus Hojlund has contributed 10 goals and four assists in 50 outings across competitions this season. He had no shots on target against the Blues, making it imminent for him to improve before the Europa League final.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's victory gives them a major boost in securing a spot for the Champions League as they're now fourth in the Premier League table. After 37 games, they have the same points as Newcastle in third place (36 games) and Aston Villa in fifth place, i.e., 66 points. A win in their final game against Nottingham Forest could secure the UCL position for them.

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More