"The boy wants Manchester United" - Journalist claims Arsenal and Spurs target is keen on joining Red Devils

Bayern Munich attacker Mathys Tel - an Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target - is reportedly intent on joining Manchester United. The 19-year-old Frenchman has been a fringe player for the Bavarian giants this season.

Tel has an assist in 13 games across competitions, with the lone goal contribution coming in the Bundesliga, where Vincent Kompany's side are six points clear at the top after 19 games. Having started just twice in the league, the teenager has apparently decided to embark on a new challenge elsewhere.

As per insider Paul O'Keefe, Tel is inclined to move to Old Trafford, as he reported (via Givemesport):

"The boy wants Man Utd. Let's see how Bayern play that."

As per Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Red Devils have entered the fray for Tel amid the uncertain futures of attackers Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford. The Frenchman is contracted to the Allianz Arena till 2029 but might have already played his last for the club.

Meanwhile, Amorim's side have endured a hugely underwhelming campaign, especially in the Premier League, where they are 12th in the standings. They trail runaway leaders Liverpool (53) by a whopping 24 points with 15 games to go, having played a game more.

What's next for Arsenal and Manchester United?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal and Manchester United have had hugely contrasting campaigns. As mentioned above, the Red Devils are in the bottom half of the Premier League standings, while the Gunners are the closest challengers to Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta's side trail the Reds by six points, having played a game more. The Gunners - coming off a slender 1-0 league win at Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend - are next in UEFA Champions League action.

They travel to competition debutants Girona on matchday eight on Wednesday (January 29). The Premier League side are third in the standings, five behind runaway leaders Liverpool, who have won all seven games.

Arteta's side return from their trip to Spain by hosting four-time Premier League champions Manchester City four days later. The Gunners have finished behind City, in second, in the last two seasons as they look to end their 21-year league title drought.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are coming off a 1-0 league win at Fulham and next take on FCSB in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (January 30). Three days later, they host Crystal Palace in the league as they look to move back into the top-10.

