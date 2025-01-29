Manchester United enter race to sign Chelsea target as Deadline Day edges closer - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly looking to enter the fray for Bayern Munich attacker Mathys Tel - a Chelsea target - as they brace for a potential Alejandro Garnacho or Marcus Rashford departure.

Tel, 19, is contracted to the Allianz Arena till 2029 but has reportedly decided to leave before the winter transfer window closes. In 13 appearances across competitions this season for Vincent Kompany's side, the Frenchman has managed a solitary assist.

That came in eight outings in the Bundesliga - where Bayern are atop the pile, six points clear of holders Bayer Leverkusen (42) after 19 games. However, Tel has started just twice in the league and has now decided to leave for pastures anew.

Meanwhile, United are preparing for life without Garnacho or Rashford, with the duo being linked with an exit from Old Trafford this winter. In the event one of them leaves, Ruben Amorim's side - as per Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg - are eyeing Tel but won't have a free run at the player.

The Red Devils have struggled this season, especially in the Premier League, where they are 12th in the standings after 23 games, 24 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool (53), who have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have fared slightly better than the Red Devils, being sixth in the league, 11 points in front of Amorim's side.

What's next for Manchester United and Chelsea?

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim

As mentioned above, Manchester United and Chelsea have had contrasting campaigns, especially in the league. However, both sides are well behind leaders Liverpool, who look set to win their second title in the Premier League era, five years after their first.

Meanwhile, the two clubs have also had contrasting fortunes in Europe. While the Blues are atop the UEFA Europa Conference League, winning their opening six games, United are fourth after seven games in the UEFA Europa League.

The two sides had contrasting fortunes in their previous outings, though. While the Blues lost 3-1 at four-time defending champions Manchester City in the league at the weekend, United won by a solitary goal at Fulham.

Next up, the Red Devils travel to FCSB in the Europa League on Thursday (January 30), while the Blues host West Ham United at home in the Premier League four days later.

