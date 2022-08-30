“The boys are not dumb, we don’t expect a freakish scoreline again” – Klopp admits massive Bournemouth win ‘doesn’t happen a lot’ as Liverpool prepare for Newcastle test

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that the 9-0 mauling of Bournemouth last weekend doesn't happen often ahead of their clash with Newcastle United on August 31.

The Reds ran riot over Bournemouth on August 27, recording the joint biggest victory in Premier League history.

Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino both grabbed doubles whilst Harvey Elliot, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Fabio Carvalho also got on the scoresheet.

Chris Mepham scored an own goal in what was an impressive day for Klopp's men.

However, Klopp has warned his side that outings such as this are a rarity ahead of a huge test against a Newcastle side who are in fine form.

Klopp told reporters in his pre-match press conference (via Liverpool Echo):

“The scoreline was a freak. Doesn't happen a lot. We played a good game, everything worked out. The boys are not dumb, we don't expect a freakish scoreline again for obvious reasons. What I want to keep is the way we played. We played this [before] just didn't score 9.”

Liverpool had kicked off their season in disappointing fashion prior to the 9-0 demolition of the Cherries.

A 2-2 draw with Fulham, a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace and a 2-1 defeat to arch rivals Manchester United had put pressure on the Merseysiders.

They reacted with a massive win over the Premier League newcomers but Newcastle pose a different threat.

Eddie Howe's side have started the campaign off with three draws and one win, including a brilliant 3-3 draw against current champions Manchester City.

The likes of Allan Saint-Maximin and Bruno Guimaraes are flourishing and could cause the Liverpool defense all sorts of problems at Anfield.

Liverpool need to get wins on the board

The win over Bournemouth was vital

The Reds need to continue their winning momentum, having started the season in a manner of which they would have not wanted.

The win over Bournemouth was huge as confidence will now build for Klopp's men.

The Merseysiders are dealing with the departure of Sadio Mane, who joined Bayern Munich this summer.

The Senegalese star had been a huge part of the Reds' recent period of success and his absence is being felt.

Mane made 269 appearances for the Reds and scored 120 goals, winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

New signing Darwin Nunez's anger got the better of him in the 1-1 draw with Palace as he was sent off for a headbutt on Joachim Anderson.

Liverpool's club-record signing will miss the encounter with the Magpies but will be available for the Merseyside derby against Everton on September 3.

