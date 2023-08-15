“The calming influence” - Pundit tips Liverpool star to pacify Mohamed Salah after angry outburst against Chelsea

Former top-flight forward Garth Crooks was impressed with Virgil van Dijk's leadership in Liverpool's 1-1 Premier League draw against Chelsea on Sunday (August 13). He also tipped the Dutchman to calm down Mohamed Salah following his outburst at Stamford Bridge.

Luis Diaz put the Merseyside-based club in front in the 18th minute of the game, getting on the end of a sublime pass from Salah. However, the two teams shared the spoils after Axel Disasi equalized for Chelsea 19 minutes later and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Van Dijk's first competitive game as Liverpool's captain, therefore, did not go as well as he wanted. The center-back, nevertheless, showed that he is the ideal replacement for Jordan Henderson, who joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq last month, according to Crooks.

"Virgil van Dijk was the calming influence in Liverpool's defense against a Chelsea side determined to start the season well under their new manager Mauricio Pochettino," Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column.

"In the absence of James Milner and Jordan Henderson, two former captains who have now left the club, Van Dijk handled the role of skipper particularly well in the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge."

Crooks also lauded Van Dijk for calming Alexis Mac Allister down after the Argentinian was booked for dissent in the 89th minute. He wrote:

"The booking issued to Alexis Mac Allister in the second half might have been problematic had Van Dijk not intervened and calmed the situation down. The Argentina midfielder was adamant that an injustice had occurred."

Crooks added that Van Dijk might have to pacify Salah over the week as well, as the Egyptian was unhappy with being subbed off for Harvey Elliott in the second half. The Liverpool superstar made his frustration clear, throwing away the bandages on his hand as he came off.

"Van Dijk may also have to apply his diplomatic skills when dealing with Mohamed Salah during the week. The Egypt forward reacted badly to being substituted 77 minutes into the match, leaving his manager Jurgen Klopp a little red faced."

How did Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk fare against Chelsea?

Apart from excelling in his role as team captain, Virgil van Dijk also produced an assured performance at the back against Chelsea. He made 10 clearances in the game, which was the most by any player across both teams. No player made more interceptions (3) than the Dutchman as well.

The central defender won all three of the duels he competed in and also won one tackle. It is worth noting that he was not even dribbled past once in the game. Van Dijk, meanwhile, registered 50 touches of the ball but lost possession only seven times.

Van Dijk, 32, also had an ambitious attempt at goal, which missed the target by a whisker. He completed 26 passes with 79% accuracy and played two accurate long balls.

The former Southampton star will now be determined to lead his side to a victory when they face AFC Bournemouth at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday (August 19).