“The Champions League has been cruel to us this year' - Xavi says Barcelona need 'more than a miracle' to progress to the knockout stages

Barcelona manager Xavier Hernandez has claimed that his side need more than a miracle to progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

The Blaugrana are staring down the barrel of relegation to the Europa League for the second consecutive season.

Xavi's men sit third in Group C on four points heading into matchday 5 of six when they face Bayern Munich at the Nou Camp on 26 October.

Bayern are currently top of Group C with 12 points, while Inter Milan are second with seven points.

Barca's fate may be sealed even before their encounter with the Bavarians kicks off as Inter face Viktoria Plzen in the early kick-off.

If Simone Inzaghi's side beat the Czech minnows who are currently bottom with no points, Barcelona will be playing Europa League football once again.

Xavi believes that the Champions League has been cruel on his side and that they need more than a miracle to advance.

He said (via Barca Universal):

“We need more than a miracle, we have a small hope, although we are in a very uncomfortable situation. In football, sometimes the one who deserved it, doesn’t always win.”

“The qualification does not lie in our hands, but we have to try and win no matter what happens in Milan.”

Xavi urged his side to show that they can contend with top European teams such as Bayern:

“We must not loose the grip on our mentality. After losing the Clasico, everything looked like a disaster, but we recovered with two very good games. We have to continue and show that we can compete against teams like Bayern Munich.”

Xavi concluded:

“Hope is the last thing to be lost. The misfortune is that we are dependent on ourselves anymore. The Champions League has been cruel to us this year.”

Barcelona staged a miraculous comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 Champions League campaign

Barca have pulled off a miracle before

Barcelona seemed certain to exit the Champions League on 8 May 2017 in the Round of 16 after suffering a 4-0 defeat to PSG at the Parc des Princes in the first-leg.

However, nobody foresaw the miracle that ensued at the Nou Camp in the second-leg.

Barca became the first team in Champions League history to overturn a 4-0 first-leg deficit as they overcame PSG in the second-leg.

The Blaugrana trailed PSG 5-3 in the 88th minute but secured a memorable three goals in the dying embers.

A Neymar 88th minute free-kick and 90+1 minute penalty shocked the world.

However, they were not done there as Sergi Roberto would snatch a last-gasp 95th-minute winner as Barcelona accomplished the unthinkable.

