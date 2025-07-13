"The Champions League will come home" - Barcelona star Lamine Yamal sends message on his 18th birthday

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal has sent a bold message upon turning 18 years of age. The Spaniard has claimed that he wishes to win the Champions League for the Blaugrana in the years to come as he celebrates his 18th birthday on Sunday, July 13.

Lamine Yamal has already established himself as one of the best players in world football at a very early age. The youngster has already won four major trophies for Barcelona while winning the Euros with Spain in 2024.

While celebrating his 18th birthday, the gifted young winger has admitted that he wishes to win the biggest trophies in the years to come. He has claimed that he wants to win the Champions League with Barca and the World Cup with Spain. He told the Blaugrana's official website, as quoted by GOAL:

“Turning 18, I wish to achieve everything we had at 16 and 17, with the title we’re missing - the Champions League - and also the World Cup. Those are the ones I’m missing. My mindset tells me I have to go out and win."

Yamal added:

“I’m not thinking about how many years I’ve got ahead - I want to win now. I’ll try and give everything to make it happen. I just want to tell the fans that we’ll be there, fighting, and the Champions League will come home. The World Cup too.”

Lamine Yamal completed a domestic treble with Barcelona last season as they won the LaLiga, Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana. They made it to the semi-finals of the Champions League but were beaten by Inter Milan.

Lamine Yamal names his all-time Barcelona XI involving Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho

Wonderkid Lamine Yamal has named his all-time Barcelona XI, including former Ballon d'Or winners Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho. The Catalan giants have seen so many gifted players grace the Camp Nou over the years, but Yamal has done a great job in picking his all-time XI.

The winger named Victor Valdes behind a three-man backline comprising Gerard Pique, Carles Puyol and Javier Mascherano. He named a midfield quartet of Ronaldinho, Xavi, Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta.

He named the famed trio of MSN i.e. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar up front, who are regarded as one of the best attacking trios of all time. Here is Lamine Yamal's all-time Barca XI, as per Barcelona's X handle:

Expand Tweet

Yamal, who celebrates his 18th birthday on July 13, is touted to become a superstar for Barca in the years to come. He has been likened to Lionel Messi, who is arguably the greatest footballer to grace the game.

