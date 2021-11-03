"The Chicago Bulls didn’t mind having Michael Jordan either" - Solskjaer draws parallel between Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and basketball legend amid work rate criticism

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was full of praise for Cristiano Ronaldo following the Portuguese star's brace in Manchester United's 2-2 draw with Atalanta last night. Ronaldo scored two vital goals to snatch an important point for the Red Devils in the Champions League.

Ronaldo was targeted as a weak point in the Manchester United team following their 5-0 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League last month. Social media critics painted the aging forward for his lack of pressing.

The Portuguese captain has since scored three goals in two matches to silence his critics yet again. Praising the attitude of the 36-year-old forward, Solskjaer compared Ronaldo to basketball legend Michael Jordan and said:

"Cristiano is just incredible – it’s what he does. If there is anyone you want to that chance to fall to it’s him. His technique was just phenomenal. I’m sure the Chicago Bulls didn’t mind having Michael Jordan either."

Solskjaer added:

"We all have a role and responsibilities. Cristiano a leader in the group and that’s what he does, he scores goals. He does provide those moments. He’s getting better and he’s feeling up to speed now."

Speaking about his own performance, Ronaldo added:

"I was a little bit lucky to score the first goal but I helped my team and I am so happy. We never gave up and we believed until the end."

Speaking about the result, the Manchester United forward said:

"In the beginning it was tough and we knew they would put us under a lot of pressure, but we dealt with it well. We still have to improve but we will adapt. We have time and it will come."

Solskjaer praises Manchester United's character in away draw against Atalanta.

Manchester United fought back to earn a 2-2 draw against Atalanta in the Champions League last night. The Red Devils boss seemed content with his side's fighting spirit. Solskjaer said:

"No one can question the character of these players. They don’t give up and they don’t give in. We had to make a few changes and they worked. Their two goals were very tight. I’m sure the first one should be off because he blocks David de Gea’s view and the second one is fine margins. The point here tonight is very important. If you win your home games and get a result or two away from home then you go through."

Manchester United take on Manchester City next in the Premier League on Saturday. Anything less than a win would put Solskjaer's job on the line once again.

Edited by Samya Majumdar