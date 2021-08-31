"The club always had a special place in my heart" - Cristiano Ronaldo on completing his move to Manchester United

Manchester United have officially announced the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner returns to Old Trafford 12 years after first leaving the club back in 2009 to join Real Madrid.

Manchester United have announced the re-signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on their official website in a statement which reads as follows:

"Manchester United is delighted to confirm the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on a two-year contract with the option to extend for a further year, subject to international clearance."

Upon his arrival, Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed he has always regarded Manchester United as a special club. The 36-year-old forward is looking forward to playing at a packed Old Trafford after the international break. Ronaldo said:

“Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday. I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again. I'm looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead.”

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer runs out of superlatives for Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has run out of words to describe Cristiano Ronaldo. The 48-year-old manager credits Manchester United's appeal which lured Ronaldo to return to Old Trafford. Solskjaer said:

“You run out of words to describe Cristiano. He is not only a marvellous player, but also a great human being. To have the desire and the ability to play at the top level for such a long period requires a very special person. I have no doubt that he will continue to impress us all and his experience will be so vital for the younger players in the squad. Ronaldo’s return demonstrates the unique appeal of this club and I am absolutely delighted he is coming home to where it all started.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make his second Manchester United debut against Newcastle United on September 11 after the international break. The game is set to be played at Old Trafford which will add to the occasion.

As things stand, Manchester United have picked up seven points from their first three Premier League fixtures. The Red Devils will hope the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo will lead them to their first Premier League title since 2013.

