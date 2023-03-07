“The club is above anything else” - Joan Laporta discusses PSG superstar Lionel Messi’s Barcelona return

Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently addressed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi's potential return to the Catalan club.

The Argentina international is currently in the final months of his current contract with the Parisians. He is yet to agree on a new deal regarding his extension.

Laporta confirmed that he had a meeting with the forward's father and agent Jorge Messi. However, their discussion was about a tribute match for the former Barca No. 10 instead of a potential move.

Laporta told MD:

“I met Jorge Messi, we talked about the World Cup and a tribute match for Leo. I’m happy for him. He’s at PSG right now, so I don’t want to speak about whether or not he could return.”

"I'm not gonna talk of his future, matter of respect. I saw Leo in Paris and also congratulated him".

Laporta further added that the club is above everything else. He said:

“I would make the same decision regarding Leo Messi again. The club is above anything else and it was complicated, but I had to decide due to FFP. I’m not gonna talk of his future, matter of respect. I saw Leo in Paris and also congratulated him.”

"He's at PSG right now, so I don't want to speak about whether or not he could return".

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner left Barcelona in 2021 after the Blaugrana were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga wage cap rules. Nevertheless, he has left behind a tremendous legacy at Camp Nou.

He scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 matches for the Catalan club, winning numerous trophies. The 35-year-old is widely considered their greatest-ever player.

Since joining PSG as a free agent, he has scored 29 goals and has provided 31 assists in 63 matches across competitions.

PSG forward Neymar Jr. out for the season

Messi's former Barcelona teammate Neymar Jr. has suffered an ankle injury. The Brazilian ace will undergo ligament repair surgery as a result.

He is expected to miss at least three to four months of action. Neymar picked up an ankle knock on February 19 in the Parisians' 4-3 win against LOSC Lille.

Given his timeline for recovery, the PSG no. 10 is virtually ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

Neymar has registered 18 goals and 17 assists in 29 appearances across competitions this season.

