“The club has decided” - Fabrizio Romano provides crucial update on Davi Alves’ Barcelona future

Dani Alves' second stint with Barcelona has reportedly come to an end as the club have decided not to offer the Brazilian right-back a short-term deal, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Dani Alves returned to Barcelona last November and signed a deal until the end of the 2021-22 season. The defender, who turned 39 last month, made 17 appearances across all competitions for the La Liga giants in the 2021-22 season. Alves impressed under manager Xavi and was a regular starter under his former teammate.

SPORT have also reported that the club informed Alves that they won't be offering him a new deal. The veteran defender will become a free agent after his contract with the Catalans officially expires on June 30.

"Dani Alves wanted to continue at Barcelona, he was open to discuss a short-term deal to prepare himself for World Cup. But the club has decided against this possibility. Dani Alves will leave Barça on a free transfer in the coming days. It’s over."

Romano reported that Alves was hopeful of a short-term deal with the club, which would have helped him prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The player will need to play regularly ahead of the competition if he wants to ensure a place in Brazil's final squad for the competition.

Dani Alves is likely to be replaced by a new signing soon by Barcelona

Dani Alves enjoys iconic status at Blaugrana but he would've been a liability for the club heading into the new season. Barcelona have Sergio Dest in their ranks who will improve going forward, so they might not be that interested in keeping Alves at the club.

SPORT claims that Cesar Azpilicueta is also being targeted by the club. If the Spaniard agrees to a move to Camp Nou, Alves' departure will free up some funds.

Barcelona are working on both Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso. No doubts on Alonso: he's set to leave Chelsea but Barça deal depends on final price. Azpilicueta has a two-year deal bid on the table from Barça, waiting for a meeting with Chelsea to decide his future.

As per reports, Xavi has also informed Gerard Pique, another legendary player, that he will not be a regular starter in the 2022-23 season.

Nonetheless, Alves, who is still a capable right-back, should have plenty of suitors who would be open to signing on a free transfer in the summer window.

