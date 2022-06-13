Xavi informs Pique he isn’t needed at Barcelona next season due to ‘unprofessional conduct off the pitch’ and physical problems: Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi has informed Gerard Pique that his services are no longer required at the club, as per SPORT. Xavi had stated Pique's physical problems and unprofessional conduct as the two major reasons for him not seeing the 34-year-old defender as a key player at the club ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

SPORT reports that Xavi held a one-on-one meeting with his former teammate two weeks ago. It is understood that while Xavi has little doubt over Pique's footballing abilities, he does not believe that the former Manchester United center-half will be able to keep up with the taxing physical demands of the upcoming season.

It was also reported that Xavi is unhappy with the defender's multiple distractions and business interests that might prevent him from giving 100% to his team. Other sources also claimed that the player's hefty weekly wages have forced Xavi to make up his mind.

Though, as per Pique's tweet (via Sun), for the year of 2021 he was paid £4 million by Barcelona, a sum which works out as roughly £75,000 per week, so that might not be a key consideration.

Xavi wants a competitive and highly motivated center-half in the team and does not see Pique as one. SPORT also reported that Xavi mentioned Jules Kounde as the kind of player he would like to lead Blaugrana's defensive line.

Finally, the other important thing that came up in that meeting was that Xavi wants the La Masia graduate to renounce the remaining years on his contract with Barcelona, similar to what Carles Puyol had done in 2014. The veteran defender agreed to retire early and canceled his contract with the club which ran until 2016 (as per Independent).

Gerard Pique vows to train harder and fight for his place at Barcelona

Gerard has endured a tough couple of weeks, with his recent separation from Shakira putting him under a lot of strain. He had to withdraw from Barcelona's last few games of the 2021-22 season due to injury and now it seems Xavi no longer wants him at the club.

SPORT also reported that the 34-year-old said in the meeting that he plans to train harder than before and also suggested that he will give up some of his business ventures to make time for the club.

As per Football Espana, he is a busy man off the pitch and has invested in multiple business ventures. Xavi believes that the player is too busy with these ventures to give the Catalan club his full attention. He was clear in the meeting that Pique will not be included regularly in the starting lineup if he stays.

The former Spain international's contract with Barcelona runs out in 2024. The club owes him roughly €40 million in deferred salaries (as per the aforementioned source).

The player's future at the club is currently in the hands of Mateu Alemany, who is expected to meet with him and assess the situation soon.

