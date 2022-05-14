"The club I would like to finish at" - Chelsea star Thiago Silva reveals where he would like to end his playing career

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has shared that he would like to retire from his playing career at his former club Fluminese. The 37-year-old divulged that the Brazilian club gave him the opportunity during his illness and that he would eventually like to return to the club.

Silva was diagnosed with tuberculosis in 2005 after he went on loan to Dynamo Moscow from Porto. He was severely ill and had to be hospitalized and quit playing football for some time.

In 2006, newly appointed Fluminese coach Ivo Wortmann convinced the club to sign Silva and the rest, as they say, is history. He spent three years at the club before playing for AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and now Chelsea.

Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT

- Beating expectations + playing to 40

- Wanting to complete Wembley dream +

- Why Chelsea can fight for title next season

- Which club he wants to finish at and management



telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/… Thiago Silva exclusive interview #cfc - Beating expectations + playing to 40- Wanting to complete Wembley dream + @bellesilva hope- Why Chelsea can fight for title next season- Which club he wants to finish at and management Thiago Silva exclusive interview #cfc - Beating expectations + playing to 40- Wanting to complete Wembley dream + @bellesilva hope- Why Chelsea can fight for title next season- Which club he wants to finish at and managementtelegraph.co.uk/football/2022/… "I’ve already beaten my own expectations and that’s what I will continue to do. It’s very difficult to talk about the future because you never know what’s going to happen, but in my mind I’m projecting myself to play until I'm 40." twitter.com/Matt_Law_DT/st… "I’ve already beaten my own expectations and that’s what I will continue to do. It’s very difficult to talk about the future because you never know what’s going to happen, but in my mind I’m projecting myself to play until I'm 40." twitter.com/Matt_Law_DT/st…

Speaking of his future plans, Silva told The Telegraph (via Inside Futbol):

“Fluminense is the club I would like to finish at. It was the club where I played after I had my illness and it’s the club who opened the door for me after that stage and believed in me when nobody thought Thiago Silva would still make it as a player. As incredible as it may seem, it’s the club that I support as well.”

Silva made 80 appearances for the Brazilian club, scoring nine goals and making four assists. He also won the Copa do Brasil with them in 2007.

The veteran defender's contract with the Blues has been extended up until the summer of 2023. Perhaps he could move to Fluminese after his contract at Chelsea ends.

Chelsea looking to cap off their roller coaster season with a win in the FA Cup final against Liverpool

The Blues have had a roller-coaster season. They started the season off by winning the UEFA Super cup against Villarreal on penalties. They led the Premier League table until November and then dropped out of the title race due to injuries and lack of form.

The Blues then beat Palmeiras in the final to lift the FIFA Club World Cup trophy. They reached the Carabao Cup final in February but were beaten by Liverpool on penalties.

Chelsea then attempted to get back on track. However, Russia's invasion of Ukraine meant they faced sanctions by the UK government due to their Russian owner Roman Abramovich. It was only last week that they announced their new owners in the form of a Todd Boehly-led consortium.

They will now look to take revenge for their Carabao Cup defeat by beating Liverpool in the FA Cup final on May 14 and ending the season on a high.

Edited by Ashwin