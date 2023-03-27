"The club is not interested" - Josko Gvardiol drops huge update on transfer amid Real Madrid links

RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol has dropped a major update on his future amid reported interest from Real Madrid.

The Croatia international has emerged as one of the most coveted players on the planet and has been linked with a host of clubs across Europe.

Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea have all been credited with interest in the young defender. Gvardiol caught the eye during the 2022 FIFA World Cup as he helped his side to a third-place finish.

Now, Gvardiol has opened up about his future, claiming RB Leipzig have no plans to let him depart this summer.

The 21-year-old has also insisted that his sole focus is on finishing the season strongly with the Bundesliga side. The Croatian said in a press conference, as quoted by Goal:

"The club is not interested in selling me this summer, so there is no point in talking about anything else. The most important thing is to finish this season in Leipzig in the best possible way."

Gvardiol also admitted that he would have liked to have attracted less attention than he is currently getting after his excellent World Cup campaign. He added:

"My life hasn't changed after the World Cup, I'm still the same me. I hope to keep focus on what I'm doing and be the best possible version of myself. Unfortunately, I can't avoid the attention I'm getting, I have to be careful what I say. Sometimes I wish there was less attention, but I have to live with it."

Gvardiol is regarded as one of the most promising young defenders in world football, having made an impression in Dinamo Zagreb and RB Leipzig colors.

The defender has been a key player for Marco Rose's side this season who are currently fifth in the Bundesliga table. He has made 32 appearances across competitions this season and has also scored three goals.

Liverpool and Real Madrid target Jude Bellingham on his biggest dream

Liverpool and Real Madrid target Jude Bellingham has revealed his biggest dream is to captain the England side.

Speaking after England's 2-0 win over Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday (March 26), he said:

“That would be the biggest dream and the biggest honour in football, I think, is to captain your country. There's a long pecking order, that I highly respect, and I'll wait my turn. In the meantime, it's picking up what I can learn from (more senior players). This is the best place to do it.”

The 19-year-old has already created history in the Bundesliga by becoming the youngest captain in the league's history. He also became the youngest captain to score in the UEFA Champions League.

Bellingham is one of the hottest prospects in Europe right now and has been linked heavily with Real Madrid and Liverpool.

