"The club knows that" - Liverpool target hints at exit as club demand €80 million 

Liverpool target and RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons has dropped a hint about his future amid interest from Manchester United. Florian Plettenberg provided an update on the Dutchman's situation, claiming that his German employers are seeking €80 million in the summer to let him go.

Simons himself spoke to Sky Sports, with his current agreement expiring in the summer of 2027. Claiming that he's yet to fully discuss the details of his future with RB Leipzig, the 21-year-old attacker said (via Florian Plettenberg's X account):

"I’m still a young player, I have many dreams – and the club knows that. But right now, the most important thing for me is to play well in the upcoming games. Then we have the international matches, and after that we’ll sit down and see what happens.”

Simons can play in an attacking midfield role but also occupy wide spaces. While Mohamed Salah is set to stay at Anfield beyond this season, the same cannot be said about Luis Diaz, whose future remains uncertain.

With only Cody Gakpo to compete with on the left flank, Simons could move to Merseyside and become the first choice there. He could also find a place in Arne Slot's midfield.

So far this season, the Netherlands international has made 29 appearances across competitions, bagging 10 goals and six assists for his club team.

Pep Guardiola says his team are miles behind Liverpool after Everton win

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted that his team are miles behind Liverpool and Arsenal after their 2-0 Premier League win against Everton on Saturday, April 19.

The Cityzens are now fourth in the league standings, 18 points behind the Reds, who are top of the charts. They are also five points behind the Gunners, who have a game in hand.

Guardiola said after this match (via Liverpool World):

"We were more or less stable, kept going and going for the next time. We are miles away from Liverpool and Arsenal but tonight we sleep fourth. It is in our hands but we have a final on Tuesday, three games at home, two away and hopefully we can achieve this big success to qualify for the Champions League."

The top five teams in the Premier League qualify for the UEFA Champions League next year. Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa, who are fifth and sixth respectively, are only a point behind Manchester City.

