"The club is above all players" - PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino delivers strong message

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) head coach Mauricio Pochettino has reminded his players that no one is bigger than the club itself. The Ligue 1 giants have several star names in their squad after what has been a remarkable summer transfer window.

Despite the presence of such larger-than-life personalities like Lionel Messi and Neymar, Pochettino did not shy away from maintaining his stance about the club. The Argentine firmly believes no player coming into the setup can feel bigger than PSG.

"No player can feel titular when he arrives at the club, the club is above all players."

Pochettino's comments could be a stern reminder for his players, especially Kylian Mbappe, who has been persistently linked with a move away from PSG. The Frenchman has yet to agree on a contract extension and was the subject of two rejected bids from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

🚨🌕| In the final week of August, Mbappé told some of his teammates in PSG's dressing room: "I will play for Real Madrid. I don't know if it's this summer or next summer, but I'm going to play for Real Madrid." @FabrizioRomano @YouTube #rmalive pic.twitter.com/LnpjUVBkog — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) September 10, 2021

Irrespective of the fact that Mbappe prefers a switch, PSG have continued to try and persuade him into penning an extension with the club. As things stand, the forward is free to enter discussions with Real Madrid as early as January, with a view to moving on a free transfer next summer.

PSG to miss key first team stars for Clermont Foot clash

Mauricio Pochettino will have to make some tricky decisions as he prepares for the clash against Clermont Foot tonight. PSG will be without both Messi and Neymar for the Ligue 1 encounter after the duo were involved for Argentina and Brazil respectively during the international break. The duo will need to serve their mandatory quarantine before returning to action.

Lionel Messi along with Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes flying back to Paris to join PSG. This from Messi's Instagram. pic.twitter.com/Bw8Fmlfsbx — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) September 10, 2021

Deadline day signing Nuno Mendes is also unavailable as confirmed by Pochettino. Speaking to the reporters, the PSG coach added:

"He's [Mendes] not going to start the game tomorrow. He just arrived at the club yesterday.

"He is a player with great potential that the club has followed for a very long time and it is a very brilliant operation on the part of Leonardo and the president.

"Without a doubt, Nuno is believed to have the potential to play at PSG, now it's up to him to demonstrate it."

Also Read

PSG have produced a flawless start to their Ligue 1 campaign, winning all four of their games so far this season. They begin their highly-anticipated Champions League campaign away from home against Belgian club Club Brugge on Wednesday.

Will Ronaldo score against Newcastle? Click here for Paul Merson's exclusive EPL GW 4 Predictions

Edited by Nived Zenith