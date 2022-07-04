“The club do want Ronaldo to stay but not at the expense of him overshadowing their summer” – Journalist explains why Manchester United will listen to offers for superstar

According to CBS Sports’ Ben Jacobs, Manchester United want Cristiano Ronaldo to stay but will still listen to offers for the Portuguese.

The 37-year old scored 24 goals in 38 games across competitions for the Red Devils last season but the team underwent a huge digression. They finished sixth in the league standings and were knocked out of all cup competitions in the early stages.

There were also rumors of dressing room discontent involving Ronaldo amongst others. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s move is understood to have caused a negative influence on many teammates.

Regardless, Ronaldo has grown disillusioned with the transfer dealings at the club so far and wants to move. While the club still considers him “not for sale,” Manchester United want to reach a resolution so the focus can shift to Erik Ten Hag and the new era. The club do not want the Cristiano Ronaldo saga to overshadow their summer and are therefore willing to listen to offers.

Chelsea are yet to make a bid and Bayern Munich are said to be interested. Bayern might lose Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona and are therefore looking for a replacement.

Manchester United look increasingly likely to lose Cristiano Ronaldo again

There is little doubt that Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit will hurt the team. The Portuguese was the primary goalscorer last term and the club has already lost multiple players this summer. At the same time, Manchester United have struggled to make the right signings so far and negotiations seem to have stalled in recent weeks.

The team has multiple areas that need reinforcement and the lack of transfer activity has frustrated fans worldwide. The same appears to be true for Cristiano Ronaldo, who did not train with his teammates today, citing family-related reasons. It is clear that the Portuguese wants to leave and he believes the club cannot compete for titles next season as well.

Currently, that looks highly likely. The club needs to immediately address the midfield area with defence and attack also looking shaky at Old Trafford. The club has been negotiating for weeks with Barcelona over Frenkie de Jong and are yet to announce a signing this summer.

If Cristiano Ronaldo intends to leave, the best solution might be to quickly accept a bid and then try to sign a replacement. The club currently do not appear to have a replacement plan but that is likely to get tougher as the weeks roll on towards the start of the new season.

