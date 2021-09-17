“The club wants it” - Higuain on Lionel Messi joining Inter Miami from PSG

Former international teammate Gonzalo Higuain has revealed that his MLS side Inter Miami are keen to bring in Lionel Messi from PSG in the future.

Speaking to ESPN (via Goal), Gonzalo Higuain said Inter Miami, a team owned by David Beckham, want to sign Lionel Messi. However, since his PSG contract has two years left, nothing can be done now. Higuain said:

"I don't want to get in trouble, I don't know about Leo in Miami. He signed for two years with PSG. The club wants it, we'll see."

Inter Miami under David Beckham have been an extremely ambitious side. The team from Florida have signed the likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi in their short history.

A move to Inter Miami for Lionel Messi was doing the rounds this summer before the six-time Ballon d'Or winner decided to join PSG on a free transfer. According to various reports, Lionel Messi was keen on signing a long-term deal with Barcelona with an option to join Inter Miami after two years.

However, due to financial constraints, Barcelona were not in a position to afford a new contract to Lionel Messi, who joined PSG on a two-year deal.

Gonzalo Higuain also talked about his own future at Inter Miami. The former Real Madrid striker mentioned taking a sabbatical from the sport and said:

"With Inter Miami, I have another year of contract, then I'll take a sabbatical, away from football and everything."

footballitalia @footballitalia #SerieA #Calcio #Transfers #Higuain Former Napoli, Juventus and Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain reveals he will take a sabbatical after the end of his contract with Inter Miami and claims his club want to sign Leo Messi. football-italia.net/higuain-discus… Former Napoli, Juventus and Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain reveals he will take a sabbatical after the end of his contract with Inter Miami and claims his club want to sign Leo Messi. football-italia.net/higuain-discus… #SerieA #Calcio #Transfers #Higuain

Lionel Messi started his first game for PSG in the Champions League

Lionel Messi has made a slow start to his career at PSG. The 34-year-old made his debut against Reims in Ligue 1 by coming off the bench. However, a couple of weeks later, Messi made his first start for his new side against Club Brugge in the Champions League.

As things stand, Lionel Messi is yet to open his account for PSG. However, it should be a matter of time before the six-time Ballon d'Or winner starts to show his magic in France.

PSG have a huge game at the weekend. The Parisian giants face Olympique Lyonnais in what could be Lionel Messi's first game in front of his new home fans.

mx @MessiMX30i Goosebumps 🤩



Messi's first PSG start at Parc des Princes, this Sunday against Lyon.. ⚡️💥 Goosebumps 🤩



Messi's first PSG start at Parc des Princes, this Sunday against Lyon.. ⚡️💥 https://t.co/zoRoAPwSw0

Also Read

You may also like: Paul Merson predictions for Tottenham vs Chelsea and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has picked out the 5 best transfers of the summer - Read now!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar