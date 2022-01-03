"The club wants him to stay a long time"- Mauricio Pochettino hopes Kylian Mbappe signs new contract with PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move away from the club for quite a while. He has been linked to clubs like Real Madrid and Liverpool. A move to Los Blancos almost materialized last summer but PSG managed to keep Mbappe at the club. The player is now free to sign a pre-contract with other clubs given his contract with PSG runs out on June 30 this year.

Amidst all this transfer talk, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino sent out a message to Kylian Mbappe. He believes Mbappe will not be distracted by all this talk about his future. The PSG manager said:

“The contractual situations affect you when you do not have the maturity to manage them. Kylian has the maturity. The club wants him to stay a long time. It's between the two parties. We hope Kylian will continue to have the same level of performance as always.”

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive



(Source: 🚨 Kylian Mbappé is planning to announce he is leaving PSG after the Champions League tie against Real Madrid. He will then announce he is joining Madrid at the end of the season.(Source: @jpedrerol 🚨 Kylian Mbappé is planning to announce he is leaving PSG after the Champions League tie against Real Madrid. He will then announce he is joining Madrid at the end of the season. (Source: @jpedrerol) https://t.co/evHs6TyxBm

PSG have been trying to keep the French star at the club by offering him a new deal but they have been unable to make any progress.

Real Madrid and Liverpool are now free to talk to PSG star Kylian Mbappe regarding a pre-contract

Kylian Mbappe in action for PSG

Real Madrid, after their failed attempts to sign Mbappe last summer, now fancy their chances of luring the player away from PSG. The Frenchman himself has already made it clear that he will only make a decision regarding his future after completing this season.

GOAL @goal Kylian Mbappe can now talk to other clubs and agree a pre-contract for a free transfer in the summer 👀 Kylian Mbappe can now talk to other clubs and agree a pre-contract for a free transfer in the summer 👀 https://t.co/eBd7swbwG5

Mbappe said:

“No, I'm not joining Real Madrid in January. In January it's not happening. I'm with Paris Saint-Germain, I'm really happy and I will 100 percent finish the season as a PSG player. I'll give everything to win Paris all the titles this year. The only thing on my mind is to beat Real Madrid in Champions League. We are ready and I am ready to play and give everything for PSG.”

As mentioned above, clubs like Liverpool and Real Madrid can sign a pre-contract with the youngster in January. The Spanish giants are leading the race as they are Mbappe's dream club and he has been vocal about his desire to play at the Bernabeu.

Also Read Article Continues below

It remains to be seen though how soon an official move will be made by either party.

Edited by Aditya Singh