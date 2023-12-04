"The coach that might be able to get something going" - Richard Keys names Liverpool legend as Erik ten Hag's replacement at Manchester United 

Pundit Richard Keys reckons Manchester United should look to appoint former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso as their new manager.

The Red Devils appointed Erik ten Hag only last summer and he led them to the Carabao Cup and a third-placed finish in the Premier League. However, he has struggled this season as they sit seventh in the table. United are also at the bottom of their UEFA Champions League and have been eliminated from the Carabao Cup.

Ten Hag has faced a lot of criticism and his future has been under speculation. Keys believes that Manchester United should part ways with the Dutchman and approach Xabi Alonso for the job. He said (via Mirror):

"In my view, Manchester United should go now to Leverkusen and should say to Xabi Alonso: 'we want you to come to Old Trafford, we will give you Saudi league money, and we will guarantee you five years' - which Fergie had when he first went to Manchester United. Whatever else happens, you've got five years to sort this out for us.

"He, for me, is the individual, the coach, the person that just might be able to get something going."

Alonso was appointed Bayer Leverkusen manager in October 2022 when they were fighting a relegation battle. He helped them finish sixth in the Bundesliga and reach the UEFA Europa League semi-final.

They are unbeaten in the league this season after 13 games and lead the table by three points.

Manchester United prepare for tough challenges up next

The Red Devils lost 1-0 against Newcastle United at St. James' Park in the Premier League on Saturday, December 2. They had won five of their previous six league games but are now without a win in their last two games across competitions.

It was another disappointing performance from Manchester United against the Magpies, who overtook them in the table to sixth. United will next host Chelsea at Old Trafford on Wednesday, December 6.

The Blues are 10th in the league table after a poor start to the season. However, they are unbeaten against the 'Big 6' this season, drawing three and winning one. They beat Brighton & Hove Albion in their last game despite being down to 10 men in the second half.

After Chelsea, United will host Bournemouth in the league before facing Bayern Munich in the Champions League. They need to beat the Bavarians and hope other results go in their favor to avoid elimination.