"The conditions are not met" - Lionel Messi's father drops huge update on PSG superstar's future amid Barcelona links

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi's father and agent Jorge Messi recently dismissed a potential return to Barcelona for his son.

The Argentine is currently in the final months of his contract with the Parisians and is yet to agree a new deal. While a return to his former club has been discussed, the senior Messi confirmed that the Blaugrana haven't made an official proposal yet.

Here's what Jorge said (via SPORT):

“I don’t think Leo (Messi) will play for Barça again. The conditions are not met. We have not spoken with Laporta and there is no offer”

PSG Report @PSG_Report | Jorge Messi (Leo Messi’s father & agent):



“I don’t think Leo (Messi) will play for Barça again. The conditions are not met. We have not spoken with Laporta and there is no offer”



[@sport]



| Jorge Messi (Leo Messi’s father & agent):“I don’t think Leo (Messi) will play for Barça again. The conditions are not met. We have not spoken with Laporta and there is no offer” 🚨🚨| Jorge Messi (Leo Messi’s father & agent): “I don’t think Leo (Messi) will play for Barça again. The conditions are not met. We have not spoken with Laporta and there is no offer” [@sport] https://t.co/gvPU3ANv7y

The Argentina captain left Barcelona in 2021 after the Catalan club were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga wage cap rules. He joined PSG and has since scored 26 goals and has provided 29 assists in 60 games for the French club.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner had a spectacular career at Barca. He scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 games for the Blaugrana and is widely considered their greatest-ever player.

PSG superstar Lionel Messi's brother recently made stunning claims about Barcelona

The Argentine at Barca Press Conference

The PSG forward's brother, Matias, recently made stunning claims involving a potential return to Barca. He said (via AS):

"we’re not going back to Barcelona, and if we do, we’re going to do a big clean up. This would include throwing out Joan Laporta, an ungrateful man.”

Matias has since issued an apology to the fans and the Catalan club. He issued a statement that read:

"I want to vindicate myself for what I said on social networks, I was just with my son and friends making a joke. How can I think that about a club as big as Barcelona with its history, which has given so much to my family and Leo."

Matias further added:

"For us, Catalonia is our second home and that is public knowledge. I am very sorry and I apologize to everyone, especially to the Barcelonistas. Lastly, I want to say that I only have the Instagram social media account!!!!"

Sara 🦋 @SaraFCBi



Meanwhile, Leo Messi:

“These shirts are here separately because Argentina and FC Barcelona are my two loves.”



Matías Messi: “People in Barcelona did not support Leo”Meanwhile, Leo Messi:“These shirts are here separately because Argentina and FC Barcelona are my two loves.” Matías Messi: “People in Barcelona did not support Leo”Meanwhile, Leo Messi: “These shirts are here separately because Argentina and FC Barcelona are my two loves.” 💙♥️🇦🇷https://t.co/WqhG0mZ2r5

The 35-year-old forward's legacy at Barca is unstainable regardless of Matias' comments. However, it looks unlikelier by the day that he will ever play for the Blaugrana again.

Poll : 0 votes