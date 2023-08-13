"The curse continues" - Fans mock Harry Kane as Bayern Munich lose German Super Cup

Rival fans had a field day as Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane's 'trophyless curse' hit his new club Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup final on Saturday (August 12).

A Dani Olmo hat-trick floored the record Bundesliga champions as reigning DFL-Pokal winners RB Leipzig won their first silverware of the season with a 3-0 win over Bayern.

Olmo put Leipzig into the lead as early as the third minute before doubling their advantage a minute before the break. Spurs all-time scorer Kane entered the action in the 63rd minute, but it was Leipzig - and Olmo - who scored the game's next goal as they ran out convincing winners at the Allianz Arena.

Coach Thomas Tuchel struggled to dissect the defeat, lamenting that the four-week pre-season eventually meant nothing. Even the record Bundesliga signing Kane - brought on for €100 million - couldn't impact proceedings.

The 30-year-old had a forgettable outing - getting only three touches of the ball - as Bayern started the new season on the wrong foot. Spurs' all-time top scorer (280 goals) has ventured outside English football for the first time as he seeks to win silverware.

However, that will have to wait for a while following Bayern's humbling night on Saturday. Rival fans poked fan at Kane, with one tweeting:

"64’ — Harry Kane subbed on. 67’ — Leipzig make it 3-0. The curse continues!"

"It was never the Tottenham curse, it was Harry Kane all along."

"Harry Kane has actually brought the Spurs trophy curse to Bayern."

"Harry Kane brought his trophy curse to Bayern."

"We got paid £120m to pass the Harry Kane curse onto another club. Best transfer business of all time."

"Harry Kane has brought the Tottenham curse with him."

"It was never Tottenham with the curse it was Harry Kane."

"What if Harry Kane was the curse?"

"Harry kane takes the Spurs trophyless curse to Bayern Munich."

For all his goals for Spurs and England, Kane is yet to win a trophy in club or international football. That's something he would hope to change at Bayern and prove his naysayers wrong.

What Harry Kane said about his Bayern Munich move

Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich this summer.

Widely regarded as one of the best English strikers of all time, Harry Kane has arrived in Bavaria as he embarks on the next chapter of his career.

On joining serial Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich on a four-year deal, an elated Kane expressed his desire to compete at the highest level:

“I’m very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now. Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I’ve always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career. This club is defined by its winning mentality – it feels very good to be here.”

The England captain also had a message for Spurs fans, indicating that he could return in the future.

“It’s not a goodbye because you never know how things pan out in the future, but it’s a thank you and I’ll see you soon,” Kane posted on social media.

Kane will hope to open his Bayern account when the Bavarians open their new Bundesliga campaign at Werder Bremen on Friday (August 18).