"The deal would make a lot of sense" - Liverpool urged to use Darwin Nunez in swap deal to sign €90 million striker 

Dietmar Hamann has urged Liverpool to use Darwin Nunez in a swap deal to sign Julian Alvarez. He believes that the Atletico Madrid star is perfect for Arne Slot's side and should be their target.

Ad

Hamann told Wette that Nunez is also a perfect fit for Atletico Madrid, and the swap deal would be ideal for both sides. He is confident that the Argentine will be a success in the Premier League after his stint with Manchester City. He spent two years at City before joining Atletico for €90 million last summer.

He said via Mirror:

"I’d love to see Julian Alvarez at Liverpool and I think Darwin Nunez being part of the deal would make a lot of sense. I think Nunez is tailor made for Atletico Madrid as a physical centre forward, someone who will work so hard which is what Diego Simeone wants. Alvarez would also be a fantastic addition at Liverpool, he played in the shadow of Erling Haaland at Manchester City but really added to his reputation in Madrid."

Ad

Trending

"He led the line, scored goals and made life a nuisance for the back lines he played against, I think he would be a brilliant signing. There are rumours about other forwards, but Alvarez would be a great addition to Liverpool and Nunez might just be an ever better signing for Atletico."

Atletico club president Enrique Cerezo has refused to consider any sale of Alvarez and said that the Argentine is happy at the club. He said:

Ad

"Julian Alvarez is a player of Atletico de Madrid. He's very happy here, he is our player and he will remain our player. He was raised at Atletico Madrid and he will die at Atletico Madrid."

Darwin Nunez is on his way out of Anfield this summer and has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid. Saudi Pro League clubs are also interested in signing the striker, but the Uruguayan star has not agreed on terms with any side.

Ad

Liverpool told to sign Victor Osimhen by pundit

Pundit Ally McCoist has told the Merseysiders to make a move for Victor Osimhen. He said that the Nigerian will be unbelievable at the club and said on talkSPORT via TeamTalk:

“I think Osimhen would be absolutely perfect at somewhere like Liverpool. I think he’d be unbelievable at Liverpool.”

Victor Osimhen is still looking for a new club after rejecting a move to Al Hilal. Manchester United, Galatasaray, and Juventus have been linked with the striker so far this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More