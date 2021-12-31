“The devil you know is better than the devil you don’t” – Glen Johnson offers ‘easy’ transfer advice to Chelsea

Former England defender Glen Johnson has given his opinion on Chelsea's ongoing defender situation. The Blues are set to lose Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen as free agents at the end of the season and the former Chelsea full-back has offered a solution to their problem.

Johnson believes Chelsea should do what they can to keep their defenders, Rudiger and Christensen in particular. The pair have been regulars under Thomas Tuchel and have improved leaps and bounds under the German manager's guidance. Speaking to BoyleSports Football, Johnson said:

"For me, the easiest option is to keep the guys that they’ve got, Christensen and certainly Rudiger has come on under Tuchel. You’ve got two good players there and it’s not easy to just go and buy someone. You’ve got two players there that know the club, know the league – it can’t be that hard to work out a contract renewal can it? The devil you know is better than the devil you don’t."

The quartet are free to negotiate with other clubs in January over a move in the summer. However, it seems like Chelsea are hoping to extend their contracts past this summer.

I do think that one of these teams is going to have to win" - Johnson on Chelsea's clash against Liverpool at the weekend

Tuchel will be looking to win the game

Chelsea host Liverpool on Sunday in what will be a must-win game for both sides. The Blues are currently one point ahead of Jurgen Klopp's side but are trailing league-leaders Manchester City by 8 points.

Johnson believes there has to be a clear winner in the clash between Chelsea and Liverpool on Sunday, otherwise Manchester City will run away with the Premier League title. He explained:

"To give a team like City eight or nine points, it’s going to take some doing. We’ve seen stranger things happen for sure but City don’t show any signs of slowing down do they? The injuries and the illnesses that the other teams are struggling with, City have players that can come in and they’re still a world-class team. Their squad is unbelievable, they’re the team that can cope best with knockbacks. It’s just so hard to stop."

The former Liverpool right-back also added that if any team is to catch up to Manchester City, they will need to maintain a perfect record for the reset of the season:

“Stranger things have happened but if another team is going to catch them, they will have to go unbeaten for the rest of the season. It seems like a silly thing to say because it’s so early in the season but I think it is. I can’t see City losing four or five games between now and the end of the season. So yes, I do think that one of these teams is going to have to win."

