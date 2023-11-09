"The most difficult time of my career" - Ex-Chelsea star admits he massively regrets joining Arsenal 

Former Chelsea star Willian recently opened up about his time at Arsenal and how he regretted joining the club.

The Gunners signed Willian from the Blues in the summer of 2020 on a free transfer. However, the former Brazil international had a poor campaign with the north Londoners, which saw him walk away the very next season.

In his lone season at the Emirates, the winger made 37 appearances, bagging one goal and seven assists across all competitions.

Speaking in a recent interview about his spell with Arsenal, Willian told Sky Sports:

“I wasn’t happy, I wasn’t happy. That’s why I didn’t perform. I don’t want to go into the details. When I arrived there I was happy, from the beginning I was motivated, I wanted to do well - new club, new mates, new project."

"But after three months, I said to my agent: ‘Please, I want to go’. I don’t want to speak bad about the club, because it is a big club," he continued. "Arsenal has a big history. In football, big players played there before as well. But it didn’t work, it didn’t work. It was, of course, the most difficult time of my career."

Currently, Willian plays for Premeir League side Fulham and is seemingly pleased with his performances at the club.

Addressing the Cottagers, he said:

"I’m happy now at Fulham. I'm enjoying myself there, so this is life.”

Since joining Fulham in the summer of 2022, Willian has completed 41 appearances for the side, bagging six goals and assists each across all competitions.

Ex-Arsenal man Willian's numbers for Chelsea

Willian for Fulham (via Getty Images)

Brazilian winger Willian will most fondly be remembered for his incredible seven years with Chelsea in the Premier League. He joined the Blues in the summer of 2013 on a £30 million deal.

After moving to west London, he completed a staggering 339 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions, scoring 63 goals and assisting 62 times. He won the Premier League trophy twice, Europa League and FA Cup once each, among other honors at Stamford Bridge.

The 35-year-old continues to shine in the English top-flight, having started eight of his 10 Premier League appearances for Fulham this season. Willian will next be in action when his side travel to Aston Villa for a league fixture on Sunday.