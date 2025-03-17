"The discussion was friendly" - PSG official responds to Virgil van Dijk rumours after Liverpool star was spotted talking to club president

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s Director of Press and Media Relations, Pascal Ferre, has claimed that the rumors of Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk joining Les Parisiens are not true.

Ad

The rumors emerged when the Dutchman was seen talking to PSG Chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi, and the sporting director Luis Campos after Liverpool were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, March 11.

A video of the incident circulated across various social media platforms, fueling inevitable speculation about the Dutch defender's future. Some reports also claimed that Virgil van Dijk was potentially discussing a move to the Ligue 1 giants with president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Ad

Trending

However, Pascal Ferre has ended all speculations, stating that the conversation between the player and PSG's club officials was spontaneous and they didn't discuss any move. He told 365Scores (via DaveOCKop):

"I don't understand why this video has caused such a huge controversy on social media. The conversation between Van Dijk, the club president, and also the sporting director was completely natural and spontaneous."

Ad

Ferre added:

"Our president did not discuss any negotiations to sign the player, and everything rumoured about this is false. The discussion was friendly, and the club president has the utmost respect for Van Dijk."

Virgil Van Dijk's contract with the Reds will expire at the end of the 2024-25 campaign as he's yet to sign a extension. The contracts of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold will also end this summer.

Ad

Meanwhile, Liverpool endured a disappointing elimination from the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, March 11, losing 4-1 on penalties to PSG in the Round of 16. Later on Sunday, March 16, the Reds lost to Newcastle United 2-1 in the EFL Cup final.

Liverpool join Barcelona in the race to sign Ligue 1 star: Reports

LOSC Lille v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg - Source: Getty

Liverpool have reportedly joined Barcelona in the race to sign LOSC Lille's Jonathan David on a free transfer this summer. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, the two clubs are closely monitoring David's situation.

Ad

The Canadian forward's goalscoring ability and versatility have made him a top transfer target for various European clubs. Jonathan David has scored 23 goals and provided 10 assists in 41 appearances across competitions this season.

Barcelona are keen to add depth to their frontline and they see the Canadian forward as a valuable addition. The 25-year-old can also potentially replace Robert Lewandowski at La Blaugrana. Meanwhile, Liverpool are also looking forward to making reinforcements in their attacking line-up as they want a reliable goalscorer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback