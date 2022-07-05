"The discussions that I have had with him have made me accept this position" – Christophe Galtier names 'determining factor' behind joining PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) head coach Christophe Galtier has claimed that club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Luis Campos played a key role in his appointment. His previous experience with Campos at Lille was one of the determining factors for the French manager to join the club.

Galtier, 55, was unveiled as PSG's new boss on Tuesday, July 5, after leaving his position as manager of Nice last week. The tactician guided Nice to the Coupe de France final and UEFA Europa Conference League qualification last season.

He had worked at Lille before, guiding them to the Ligue 1 title in the 2020-21 season.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English ✍️



Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce that Christophe Galtier has been appointed as first team head coach.



#ICICESTPARIS ✍️Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce that Christophe Galtier has been appointed as first team head coach. 🆕✍️💼Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce that Christophe Galtier has been appointed as first team head coach. ❤️💙 #ICICESTPARIS https://t.co/iE0zJ1nz8c

Prior to his appointment, the Parisians also announced the departure of Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine guided the Ligue 1 club to the domestic title last season but his failure in the UEFA Champions League has seemingly cost him his job.

Speaking at a press conference during his unveiling (via L'Equipe), Galtier said:

"I'm moved and proud. I arrived 45 minutes ago at the Parc, I saw the phrase "Here it's Paris". With this sentence there are expectations. We will have to make people happy. I prepared myself. If I have accepted these responsibilities, it is because I am capable of it. Alone it is very difficult, together we are stronger."

He added:

"The presence of Luis Campos was a determining factor. The discussions that I have had with my president have made me accept this position."

He spoke about his time with Campos at Lille and his confidence in the sporting director. Galtier said:

"I worked with Luis for three years. We are in a permanent relationship. He knows what I expect from the team. Luis recruits, but a player has never come without my agreement. I have total confidence in his ability to find the players who will make it work well. If there is anyone who knows the players best, it's him."

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English Christophe Galtier: "It's a job of passion. There is no better place than Paris Saint-Germain to win trophies!"



#PSGlive 🎙️Christophe Galtier: "It's a job of passion. There is no better place than Paris Saint-Germain to win trophies!" 🎙️💬 Christophe Galtier: "It's a job of passion. There is no better place than Paris Saint-Germain to win trophies!" #PSGlive https://t.co/kU71vLEmWK

Galtier began his coaching career with Ligue 1 outfit Saint-Etienne in 2009. He has agreed to a two-year deal at the Parc des Princes with the option of an extra year.

6 PSG players to be guaranteed starters next season: Reports

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and four other players are reportedly set to be guaranteed starters under new PSG head coach Christophe Galtier. According to Le Parisien, Marquinhos, Marco Verratti, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Achraf Hakimi are the other players on the list.

PSG are interested in clearing some space ahead of the 2022-23 season as well. According to L'Equipe [via MARCA], Neymar Jr., Georginio Wijnaldum, Mauro Icardi, Ander Herrera, Leandro Paredes and Idrissa Gueye have been placed on the transfer list. Thilo Kehrer, Abdou Diallo, and Sergio Rico are also on the list.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far