"The doors are wide open for him" - Fluminense director hints at Chelsea star Thiago Silva's return to Brazilian club

Fluminense director Fred has opened the door for Chelsea defender Thiago Silva to return to the Marcana.

Silva's future is the subject of speculation as his contract with the Blues expires in June. The 39-year-old is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer and has fallen down Mauricio Pochettino's pecking order in recent weeks.

The veteran defender has been linked with a return to Fluminense where he spent three years during the early stages of his career. He made 97 appearances for the Brazilian outfit, winning the Brazilian Cup in 2007.

Fred commented on Tricolor Flu Fluzao's interest in Silva and claimed that the Chelsea center-back has been in talks with the club's president. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"Thiago Silva has been a dream of ours for a long time, the president talks to him almost every week. Thiago knows that here the doors are wide open for him. We don't want to put pressure on him but one day, Thiago will return."

Thiago Silva started the season in Pochettino's starting lineup and has made 29 appearances across competitions. He's helped Chelsea keep seven clean sheets and chipped in with three goals.

However, the former Paris Saint-Germain star picked up an undisclosed injury in February. He's since returned but has had to settle for a place on the bench in the Blues' last three outings.

Thiago Silva hopes his sons play for Chelsea's senior team in the future

Thiago Silva's sons ply their trade in the club's youth system.

Thiago Silva has become a fan favorite during his four years at Chelsea. He's won three major trophies including the UEFA Champions League in 2021.

The Brazil international has felt the love of the Stamford Bridge faithful and his family has adapted well to life in the English capital. His two teenage sons Isago da Silva and Iago da Silva are members of the Blues' youth academy.

Silva would love to see the pair make the step up to the senior team in the future. He told the club's official website:

"For me, it would be a dream to see them play professionally at Chelsea. I love watching them, ultimately, and I try to help them as much as I can. I love seeing my kids playing here, my wife is here all the time and even wants to be at every away game."

The Silva family arrived in west London in August 2020 when the seven-time Ligue 1 champion joined as a free agent. His two sons could be ones to watch in the future although a move to Fluminense could end their spells with the Premier League giants.