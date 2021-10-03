"The emotional impact after the first goal was huge" - Mauricio Pochettino says PSG must be self-critical after Rennes defeat

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino has indicated that his side were a bit rattled after conceding just before half-time in the 2-0 defeat to Rennes. The Parisian giants fell to a shock defeat away from home, as goals from Gaetan Laborde and Flavian Tait gave Rennes a deserved victory.

Speaking after the game to Prime Video (quotes via Le Parisien), the PSG manager gave a detailed answer on what exactly went wrong for his side.

"We're sad because we played 25-30 minutes at a very good level. The only thing we haven't been able to do is score. The first goal we conceded at the very end of the first period and the second at the very start of the second was very hard for the whole team."

"We created chances for ourselves, but we were a bit unhappy. We have to stay positive, continue to work, we now have two weeks to recharge the batteries. The emotional impact when we conceded the goal on the first move was huge. When we started the second, it was difficult for us, and they managed to believe more and more in their luck."

"It’s been a very intense time for the team and we have to get over that. This negative result must lead to our self-criticism, we cannot be satisfied with it, but there are also positive things to keep, we have to find the right way to play and the right balance for the team."

Get French Football News @GFFN Bruno Génésio has beaten PSG four times in the league since the club came under Qatari ownership - a better record than any other manager. (via @Statsdufoot Bruno Génésio has beaten PSG four times in the league since the club came under Qatari ownership - a better record than any other manager. (via @Statsdufoot)

PSG still top of Ligue 1 standings despite away defeat

PSG will look to return to winning ways after the international break

With 24 points from nine games, PSG still lead the way in Ligue 1 and look well set to reclaim their domestic crown from Lille. However, their latest defeat could turn out to be a reality check for them as they head into the international break.

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar started for the Parisian giants but were unable to make an impact, as PSG finished the game with zero shots on target despite dominating possession. Mbappe did put the ball into the back of the net after getting to the end of an Angel di Maria pass, but his goal was disallowed for offside.

Get French Football News @GFFN FT | Rennes 2-0 PSG - After dominating the first half, PSG ran out of ideas after half time and Rennes coasted to the points after two quick strikes. Paris' flaws are all too obvious. Neymar impotent, Mbappé wasteful, Hakimi exposed defensively. No shots on target for PSG. FT | Rennes 2-0 PSG - After dominating the first half, PSG ran out of ideas after half time and Rennes coasted to the points after two quick strikes. Paris' flaws are all too obvious. Neymar impotent, Mbappé wasteful, Hakimi exposed defensively. No shots on target for PSG.

After the international break, PSG will hope to return to winning ways, as they take on Angers at the Parc des Princes.

Also Read

Also Read: Twitter explodes as PSG and Lionel Messi fall to shock 2-0 defeat against Rennes

Catch Fabrizio Romano's and Paul Merson's latest column on our SK Experts tab! Click here

Edited by Vishal Subramanian

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far