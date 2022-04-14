“The entertainment worker”, “I thought he had already left” – French football pundit names list of players who should leave PSG 

French football pundit Stephane Bitton has shared a list of players he believes should leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) next season. He has mentioned names such as Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler, among others on his list.

Writing in his column for France Bleu, Bitton humorously mentioned (via Canal Supporters):

"Names circulate and not just any. PSG could push out those who are sure to appear in the Paris Saint-Germain hall of fame . Outside Julian Draxler . What are we going to do without him? Bad business for the Macumba Club which will lose two tickets and a few daily traffic jams because the boy frequents known places in Paris."

Bitton then mentioned Di Maria, who is the club's highest assist maker with 115. He has played just 25 matches in all competitions this season. With his contract expiring in June, it is likely that the Argentine will leave the club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



There's no proposal to extend his contract from Paris Saint-Germain, as things stand. Current deal runs out in June. Ángel Di María's father, Miguel Di María, confirms to @radiolared that his son will return to Rosario Central one day [before retiring].There's no proposal to extend his contract from Paris Saint-Germain, as things stand. Current deal runs out in June. Ángel Di María's father, Miguel Di María, confirms to @radiolared that his son will return to Rosario Central one day [before retiring]. 🇦🇷 #transfers There's no proposal to extend his contract from Paris Saint-Germain, as things stand. Current deal runs out in June. https://t.co/rSCpn8wZPR

Bitton wrote:

"Out Layvin Kurzawa . Him, I thought he had already left. Outside Angel Di Maria, the intermittent of the show. It's a bit crazy bet when you know that the Argentinian chooses his matches and that he is good 1 time out of 3 or 4. And then there is also Thilo Kehrer, the only foreign player to speak French well. He is the one who translates Mauricio Pochettino 's playing instructions."

He added:

"Also in danger are Ander Herrera and Abdou Diallo . It would no longer be missing that Colin Dagba is pushed towards the exit so that we speak of a real revolution at Paris Saint-Germain."

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino set to leave the club this summer: Reports

Mauricio Pochettino is set to win the Ligue 1 title with PSG this season as they hold a 12-point lead at the top. However, his side were eliminated in the Coupe de France and most importantly the Champions League, both in Round of 16 stages.

Hence, speculation about his exit from the club has increased. As per The Telegraph (via Daily Express), the Argentine is set to leave the club this summer. It will be interesting to see which team he moves to if he does leave the Ligue 1 giants.

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK



There aren't many obvious options...



@JackPittBrooke Six months ago, it felt for all the world as if Mauricio Pochettino would be heading to Old Trafford at the end of the season, but #MUFC have opted for Erik ten Hag instead - so where next for Poch?There aren't many obvious options... Six months ago, it felt for all the world as if Mauricio Pochettino would be heading to Old Trafford at the end of the season, but #MUFC have opted for Erik ten Hag instead - so where next for Poch? There aren't many obvious options...📝 @JackPittBrooke

As per a report from the Mirror, Manchester United have a verbal agreement with Ajax manager Erik ten Hag to be their next manager. Hence, after being involved in the battle for the job, Pochettino will now have to re-evaluate his options.

