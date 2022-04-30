“The entire culture at Manchester United is wrong” – Simon Jordan believes even Pep Guardiola would have struggled in Ralf Rangnick’s role at Old Trafford 

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan believes even Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola would have failed if he were given the role Ralf Rangnick currently has at Manchester United.

Rangnick was appointed interim manager at Old Trafford in December last year. The German took over from Ole Gunnar Solskjær, but has failed to turn things around at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have been knocked out of all cup competitions and look likely to miss out on Champions League football next season.

Manchester United are currently sixth in the Premier League, with three games to play. They trail fourth-placed Arsenal by five points. The Gunners also have two games in hand over the Red Devils.

Much has been said about Rangnick's stint in charge of United, with many critical of his influence at Old Trafford.

But Jordan has defended the German coach, who will move into a consultancy role at the end of the season alongside becoming Austria's new national team manager.

Jordan said on talkSPORT (via Football365):

“I felt [Ralf] Rangnick would go into Manchester United and he would be a sea change, and have the courage of his convictions to be able to put his foot down."

He continued:

“I think it is much more difficult than that, the entire culture at Manchester United is wrong. The fabric of the playing squad is wrong, they have bought the wrong players, and they are going to have to change it."

Erik ten Hag has been announced as the club's next manager and will begin work in June, with a huge overhaul of the squad expected.

Jordan believes Pep Guardiola would have had difficulties in the role Rangnick has been given. He added:

“I think if you put Pep Guardiola in for six months, he would have struggled with the current crop of players. The attitude and outlook of disposition of that football club from the owners, to the fans, the whole outlook is wrong. The fans are not satisfied because of the Glazers and the performance of the team, but anybody could have done it for six months."

Manchester United @ManUtd Ralf: "I will take over as national team manager of Austria at the end of the season, but will continue my consultancy with Manchester United.



"I’m really looking forward to playing my part in helping United become a real force again."



#MUFC Ralf: "I will take over as national team manager of Austria at the end of the season, but will continue my consultancy with Manchester United."I’m really looking forward to playing my part in helping United become a real force again." 🔊 Ralf: "I will take over as national team manager of Austria at the end of the season, but will continue my consultancy with Manchester United."I’m really looking forward to playing my part in helping United become a real force again."#MUFC https://t.co/DmXJJuY55v

Manchester United's current structure questioned

Fabrizio Romano reports that Rangnick approved the club's decision to appoint Ten Hag. Jordan, however, doesn't believe he played a role in his appointment, adding:

“The problem is that he [Rangnick] wasn’t involved in the selection process of the manager – he obviously has not been as Erik ten Hag has not spoken to him."

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Rangnick: "So far me and Erik [ten Hag] haven't spoken. But I am more than happy and willing to help and change things for the better." Rangnick: "So far me and Erik [ten Hag] haven't spoken. But I am more than happy and willing to help and change things for the better." #MUFC [sky] 🚨🇳🇱 Rangnick: "So far me and Erik [ten Hag] haven't spoken. But I am more than happy and willing to help and change things for the better." #MUFC [sky]

“As a consultant, he basically parachutes in and looks at other people’s work, and let others implement his decisions. Darren Fletcher is not fit for purpose in his role, and neither is John Murtough – you need to get the best in class."

Manchester United's director of football negotiations Matt Judge has resigned. The club's chief scouts Jim Lawlor and Marcel Bout both departed the club last week.

It seems the club are putting plans in place for a huge overhaul of not just the squad but the club as a whole.

