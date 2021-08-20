'The experience in Italy made me a complete player'- Chelsea star admits he had to leave Manchester United to grow

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku recently admitted he had to leave Manchester United to progress as a footballer. The Belgian spent two years at Old Trafford before leaving the club to join Inter Milan in the summer of 2019.

Romelu Lukaku rose to prominence during his first spell with Chelsea. He joined the Blues from Anderlecht in 2011 and was tipped to be the 'next Didier Drogba'. Lukaku, however, found playing time hard to come by and subsequently spent the next two seasons on loan at West Brom and Everton respectively.

He scored 17 goals in 35 appearances in the Premier League whilst on loan at West Brom and 15 goals in 31 appearances during his loan spell with Everton. The Belgian joined Everton permanently in 2014 in a deal worth £28 million.

During his time with the Toffees, Lukaku developed into one of the most lethal strikers in the Premier League. He scored 68 goals in 141 appearances for the Merseyside club before earning himself a move to Manchester United.

Romelu Lukaku enjoyed an incredible start to life in Manchester as he scored 27 goals in 51 appearances in his debut season with the club. The 28-year-old, however, struggled to maintain his goal-scoring form during his second season with the club.

The Belgian was eager to end his time with Manchester United and was able to secure a move to Inter Milan in the summer of 2019. He once again became one of the hottest properties in world football during his two-year spell with the Italian giants, scoring 64 goals in 95 Serie A appearances for the club.

Inter Milan's dire financial situation, and Chelsea's desire to sign a top-quality striker this summer, led to Lukaku securing a move back to Stamford Bridge this summer in a deal worth £97.5 million.

The former Manchester United star revealed his excitement in returning to the Premier League, but also revealed that it was necessary for him to leave the Red Devils to grow as a player.

'The Premier League has a bit of everything and the experiences I had a few years ago were great. I loved every minute of it on and off the field, but the experiences in Italy made me more complete as a player," said Lukaku.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will be hoping former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku can convert his chances

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was desperate to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge this summer as the German had prioritized the signing of a natural finisher.

The wastefulness of the likes of Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham prevented Chelsea from mounting a serious challenge for the Premier League title last season.

