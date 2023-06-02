"The fact that United have been written off – it's dangerous" - Roy Keane names 2 Manchester United players who can 'hurt' Man City in FA Cup final

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has claimed that Red Devils stars Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford have the quality to hurt Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Manchester United will take on noisy neighbors and reigning English champions Manchester City in the 2022-23 FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday afternoon (June 3). Erik ten Hag’s side, who finished 14 points behind Manchester City in the Premier League race, are coming into the match as massive underdogs. Keane, however, believes his old team have a couple of players who can land a killer blow.

Speaking on The FA Cup Special Overlap, Keane admitted that he feared for United but claimed that writing them off could prove to be dangerous for City. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

“I am worried for Manchester United - Manchester City have dominated them for the past few years, but United have players like Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford who can hurt City.

“Wembley, the atmosphere and the fact that United have been written off – it's dangerous.”

Keane then talked about United’s shootout win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the semi-finals, reminding how they turned up and got the job done.

He added:

“People were writing United off against Brighton as if United couldn't cope against Brighton, who were doing well at the time, but they turned up – and they get over the line in the big games.

“They are a bit better [than they were], but on paper, City are favourites – but that just might suit United.”

Manchester City and Manchester United have faced each other twice so far this season. The Citizens came out on top in their Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium in October, securing a 6-3 victory. Ten Hag’s men returned the favor by picking up a 2-1 win in their Premier League meeting at Old Trafford in January.

If City successfully overcome United on Saturday, they will stand a chance to complete the treble by beating Inter Milan in the Champions League final on June 10. The Red Devils are currently the only English team to have won the treble (1998-99).

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire contemplating move to Serie A, claims journalist

Renowned football journalist Alex Crook has informed GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United captain Harry Maguire could be on his way to Italy. The English defender, who has fallen out of favor at United, has been inspired by Chris Smalling’s revitalizing move to AS Roma and reportedly wants to try his luck.

Crooks said:

“I was told that he wants to go abroad and move to Italy, following in the footsteps of Chris Smalling, where maybe the football is a bit slower than the Premier League which would suit his style and maybe where you can you go and sort of rebuild out of the spotlight.”

Maguire has played 31 of United’s 61 games across competitions this season, starting only 16 of them. Since joining from Leicester City for a €87 million fee in August 2019, Maguire has featured in 175 games for United in all competitions, scoring seven times.

