“The first one I told” - Erik ten Hag explains role Manchester United legend played in Old Trafford switch

Erik ten Hag has explained the support that Manchester United legend Edwin van der Sar has given him ahead of his move to Old Trafford.

The 52-year-old boss will succeed interim manager Ralf Ragnick following a diabolical season for the Red Devils in which they just scrapped a Europa League place.

Following five successful seasons at Ajax, in which they won three Eredivise titles and reached the Champions League semi-final in 2019, the Dutchman has taken over at United in the knowledge that a full rebuild is required.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Erik ten Hag has been shaking his head a lot in the stands and not been happy. Particularly unimpressed with Alex Telles [ @sampilger Erik ten Hag has been shaking his head a lot in the stands and not been happy. Particularly unimpressed with Alex Telles [@sampilger]

Ten Hag was in attendance to see his new side fall to a 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on the final day, which was their 12th top-flight defeat of the campaign.

The following day, Ten Hag conducted his first interview with Manchester United, and was asked about Van der Sar's influence on his decision to move.

Ten Hag commented:

“Yeah, we had some conversations about it. Actually, he was the first one I told that I’d be leaving Ajax and would go to Manchester United. I think in his emotion he’s still Manchester United. He’s a fan: he’s the biggest fan, maybe yeah? Especially in Ajax.

"But he has to lead Ajax in this moment and I’m sure he will always support Manchester United and he will support me, as long as we are not playing against Ajax.”

The former Dutch shot-stopper made 266 appearances for the Red Devils and won the 2008 Champions League. The 51-year-old is now Ajax's chief executive.

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Ragnick comments on summer transfer plans

The veteran German tactician took over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November on a temporary basis, but his spell has not gone to plan.

Ragnick has the worst Premier League win percentage of any Red Devils manager ever and following the Crystal Palace defeat, he discussed the club's summer plans.

The 63-year-old said, as per The Mirror:

"There will be changes, players will be leaving because their contracts have expired so there will be space for new players. We also spoke about the last transfer window in January where we and the board decided not to sign any players but this is different now.

"In this summer window there will be some new players and Erik will also have some influence on which kind of player he wants.

“That will happen in this window and hopefully the next two windows and I think it's obvious to everybody for the owners, the board and every supporter we need to increase and raise the level of quality within the squad."

Jim White @jimw1 Anyone know what convinced the brilliant minds at Manchester United that it would be better to appoint Ralf Rangnick than Antonio Conte last November? Anyone know what convinced the brilliant minds at Manchester United that it would be better to appoint Ralf Rangnick than Antonio Conte last November?

