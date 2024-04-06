"The first thing I did was phone Carra" - Former Manchester United forward claims he wanted to join Liverpool but was rejected by Rafa Benitez

Former England striker Michael Owen wanted to make his return to Liverpool in 2019, but eventually signed for Manchester United. The retired striker admitted that joining the Reds was his priority, but then coach Rafa Benitez had no interest in signing him.

"I was leaving Newcastle and the first thing I did was phone Carra [Jamie Carragher] and said 'speak to Rafa Benitez'. Carra got back to me and said 'no, he's about to sign someone'. I think it was David N'Gog, but he had already had some great players in the team and basically, they didn't need another centre-forward," Michael Owen told BBC Radio 5 back in 2020, via The Sun.

The Ballon d'Or winner then revealed how he ended up with the Red Devils, saying that he was excited about the move to the English giants despite the rivalry with the Reds

"If they aren't going to want me and these are all my options then wow. Manchester United in the Champions League, I don't have to move, I know loads of the lads. It was a brilliant move. I couldn't believe my luck when United came in for me. Here's me, regressing as a player in my own mind and still the champions of England wanted to sign me. I was absolutely buzzing when they wanted me," Michael Owen added.

The former England striker spent eight years with the Reds, with 158 goals and six trophies in 297 appearances. In three years at Manchester United, he scored 17 goals in 52 games and won three trophies.

Jamie Carragher says Michael Owen wanted to return to Liverpool, but it was not possible at the time

Former Liverpool captain and legend Jamie Carragher recently opened up about Michael Owen and his desire to return Liverpool back in 2009, eventually ending up with Manchester United.

Carragher said that Owen wanted to come back, but at the time this was not possible to happen.

"I'm aware of the situation when he went to Man Utd. He wanted to come back to Liverpool," Carragher said during a recent episode of The Overlap, via The Sun.

Jamie Carragher and Michael Owen joined the Reds back in 1996 and spent eight years together. The former defender spent his entire career with the Merseyside club.