"The French media don't know what to invent any more" - Karim Benzema breaks silence amid Manchester United and Chelsea transfer links

Former Real Madrid and France striker Karim Benzema has opened up on his future amid links with Premier League sides Manchester United and Chelsea. The 36-year-old is reportedly on his way out of Al-Ittihad, having only joined the Saudi Pro League side six months ago.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal have been linked with moves for the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner. However, the Frenchman has broken his silence regarding his future, insisting that all the reports are false.

The former France international said that he's more than happy at Al-Ittihad and also hit out at the French media for fabricating stories. He told L'Equipe, as quoted by The Mirror:

"It's completely false! The French media don't know what to invent any more. The bigger the better."

Benzema has scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 20 games across competitions this season for Al-Ittihad. However, the ex-Real Madrid striker has made headlines for off-field issues.

The Al-Ittihad captain reported back to winter training 17 days later than scheduled for Marcelo Gallardo's side. The Manchester United and Chelsea target reportedly also missed training on three separate occasions towards the end of 2023.

Benzema enjoyed an illustrious career in European football with Lyon and Real Madrid before moving to Saudi Arabia last summer. He won seven trophies with Lyon and 24 with Real Madrid, including five Champions Leagues.

He was also crowned the Ballon d'Or winner in 2022 following a phenomenal season with Los Blancos.

Chelsea should not have sold Mason Mount to Manchester United, says former player

Former Premier League goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has said that Chelsea should have kept Mason Mount. Mount joined Manchester United last summer in a deal worth reported £55 million but has failed to live up to expectations.

Schwarzer, who had a spell with the Blues, has said that the West London giants should have kept Mount. Following their 6-1 win over Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup semifinal second leg on Tuesday (January 23), Schwarzer was quoted as saying Metro:

"I think even more now because of the amount of changes that Chelsea have had at this club. You want to have that connection still with the fans. When things aren’t going particularly well you want to have those players who are fans, who are genuine Chelsea fans.

"Mason Mount was another one – I know it hasn’t quite worked out for him as yet at Manchester United – but it would’ve been great, for me personally, to see him still here because I think he would have been a big-part player at this club but finances and rules."

Mount, 25, has featured 12 times across competitions for the Red Devils, assisting once.