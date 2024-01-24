“He would have been a big-part player at this club” - Mark Schwarzer feels Chelsea should have never sold 25-year-old star

Former Premier League goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has claimed that Chelsea shouldn't have sold Mason Mount to Manchester United. The Aussie, who also had a spell with the Blues, has insisted that the west London giants should have retained the England international because of his close association with the club.

As Conor Gallagher's future at Stamford Bridge hangs in balance, Schwarzer has claimed that the Blues could do with players who are also Chelsea fans. The former Australia international claimed that Mauricio Pochettino's side should not part ways with Gallagher and also insisted that Mount should have been retained.

Following Chelsea's 6-1 win over Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup semi-final second leg, Schwarzer was quoted as saying Metro:

"I think even more now because of the amount of changes that Chelsea have had at this club. You want to have that connection still with the fans. When things aren’t going particularly well you want to have those players who are fans, who are genuine Chelsea fans. Mason Mount was another one – I know it hasn’t quite worked out for him as yet at Manchester United – but it would’ve been great, for me personally, to see him still here because I think he would have been a big-part player at this club but finances and rules."

The former Australia keeper insisted that the Blues find themselves in a difficult situation because of how the club operated since being bought by Todd Boehly.

"I don’t think they’ve got anyone who can play in the way Conor Gallagher plays and it would be a big blow for them. But unfortunately I think some of these decisions are out of their hands because of the decisions they’ve made over the last 12 to 18 months," Schwarzer added.

Mason Mount joined Manchester United last summer in a deal worth reported £55 million but things have not quite worked for the Englishman at Old Trafford. The 25-year-old has featured just 12 times across competitions for the Red Devils, having contributed just one assist.

Chelsea and Arsenal target makes big revealation about his future

Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen has reportedly made a decision regarding his future amid interest from Premier League duo Chelsea and Arsenal. The striker signed a new contract with Napoli until 2026 but is believed to have a release clause in his deal.

Speaking to CBS Sports, the Nigeria international has revealed that he has made a decision about his future. He added that the Premier League is the best league in the world and said:

"I have already made my decision on the next step to do at the end of the season. I already made up my mind. I already have my plan, I know what I want to do, the next step I want to take."

"I think 60% of the people mention the rumours about me linked with the Premier League. Premier League is one of the biggest leagues in the world. I want to finish the season with Napoli strong then come up with the decision I've already made," Osimhen.

Chelsea and Arsenal have been widely linked with the Serie A superstar in recent months while Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have also been mentioned as a potential destination.

Osimhen is regarded as one of he best strikers in Europe right now and has scored eight goals in 18 games across competitions for Napoli this season.