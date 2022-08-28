"The friction between the two stars is not new" - Journalist explains why PSG treat Kylian Mbappe differently to Neymar 

Journalist Rafael Reis recently explained why Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are subjected to different kinds of treatment from their club.

The Brazilian started the season on a positive note. In four games for the Parisians this season, the Brazilian has managed seven goals and six assists. His astonishing form has helped PSG secure the top spot in the Ligue 1 table.

However, it is understood that the Brazilian might have lost a battle of power inside the dressing room against his fellow attacker Kylian Mbappe.

The French forward signed a three-year contract extension with the Parisians at the start of the season. A move to Real Madrid seemed almost certain for Mbappe before that.

However, the French champions made the 23-year-old the highest-paid player in the world. To add to that, he is understandably the club's designated penalty-taker at the moment, a duty that belonged to Neymar previously.

Kylian Mbappe stepped up when Paris Saint-Germain won a penalty against Montpellier. The French forward failed to convert his spot kick. Neymar scored from the spot when PSG won another penalty kick.

Despite the Brazilian and Sergio Ramos having better conversion rates from the spot, Le Parisiens see Kylian Mbappe as the face of the club in terms of their long-term future.

He is much younger than his attacking mates, Lionel Messi and the PSG No.10. To add to that, the fact that he is a French player is an important factor for the club in terms of their brand.

And despite the 30-year-old's recent dazzling form, Mbappe is understood to have a better impact on the dressing room. He is deemed more professional in terms of taking care of his body and recovery.

While writing for uol.com.br, here's what Rafael Reis wrote about the situation:

"The friction between the two stars is not exactly a new thing. During the pre-season period, rumors even circulated that Mbappé would have asked the board for shirt 10 to be traded."

This claim by Reis seems to confirm what fans have suspected for a long time. However, for the sake of their team, the supporters of Paris Saint-Germain would be hoping that the lack of friendly relations behind the scenes don't affect their performances on the field.

Monaco manager reveals strategy to stop PSG stars Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe

PSG trio Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar

The Parisians are coming off a thumping 7-1 win against Lille in their last game. All the members of their attacking trio got on the scoresheet in the game.

They face AS Monaco next in the league. Monaco manager Phillipe Clement had this to say about the monumental task of facing the scary trio next (Via PSG Talk):

"We cannot put individual markings on Messi, Neymar, or Mbappe, but on the contrary, we must defend collectively. We have to be focused to play a great game against this team, which is different from last season with an even more suitable Lionel Messi."

Edited by Akshay Saraswat