"The funniest institution in football”, “Laporta has no shame” - Fans baffled as Barcelona sack Xavi after requesting him to stay in bizarre u-turn

Fans have reacted following the news of Barcelona parting ways with Xavi Hernandez just a month after the Spaniard made a U-turn to remain at Camp Nou.

It is worth noting that Xavi initially decided to quit the Catalan giants at the end of the 2023-24 football campaign. However, the Barca legend eventually changed his mind in April.

In his words after making the U-turn, Xavi said:

"I changed my mind because I really felt total confidence from the president, from the board and the players too. This project isn't finished yet.

"Me, my staff, all together feel that we have strength to make important things together and continue this project."

Just exactly one month after making a U-turn on his Barcelona managerial career, Xavi has now been sacked by the Spanish giants.

Fans were quick to react to the news posted by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

One fan went on to label Barca as one of the funniest institutions after stating that the club begged Xavi to stay just so that they could sack him. In his words:

"They begged him to change his mind only to sack him a week later, the funniest institution in football."

Another fan said:

"Barcelona will regret sacking this generational manager."

Another X user said:

"He already wanted to leave, they convinced him to stay only for them to sack him?"

Another fan was quick to take a slight dig at club president Joan Laporta. He said:

"First Messi now Xavi, Laporta has no shame in how to handle his club legends."

Below are more reactions from fans following the news of Xavi's dismissal as Barca's head coach.

Former Bayern Munich manager being tipped to replace Xavi at Barcelona

Following the recent sacking of Xavi Hernandez as Barca head coach, reports, according to Fabrizio, suggest that the club could appoint former Germany team coach Hansi Flick.

The German tactician has been linked with the club's hot seat in recent weeks, and considering the current vacancy, he could eventually get his desired appointment.

Flick is widely regarded as one of Europe's finest tacticians and is best remembered for his time at Bayern Munich, where he guided the Bavarians to a historic quadruple in 2020.

It would be interesting to see if he eventually lands the job at Camp Nou, and what would also be the next destination for outgoing manager Xavi.