"The funny story" - Chelsea legend Eden Hazard reveals why it was perfect for him to get a red card for kicking the Swansea City ballboy 

Chelsea legend Eden Hazard has revealed that his red card for infamously kicking the Swansea ballboy in 2013 was, in fact, a good thing.

The Belgian international was given his marching orders in the Blues' second-leg League Cup semi-final, during which the west Londoners were 2-0 down. Charlie Morgan, a ballboy at Liberty Stadium, attempted to hold on to the ball and run down the clock, during which Hazard appeared to kick him.

Reflecting on the incident with former teammate John Obi Mikel on the Obi One Podcast, the ex-attacker said (via Daily Mail):

"No, not at all because after that game I came back home - saying to myself, 'this guy is just staying on the ball and I just tried to kick the ball', and then I get a red card?"

"The funny story is my wife was just pregnant and the baby was coming now - that day. So me? Getting the red card? Three games out? Perfect. That's the reality. Perfect holiday, thank you guys!"

He added:

"They're going to think I did it on purpose, but not at all. It's a bit like when you play on the street. Someone is on the ball? 'Hey, give me the ball man.' The funny thing is I met him last week and we just had a chat, in Madrid."

Hazard retired from professional football in October 2023 after exiting Real Madrid in the summer.

Mauricio Pochettino hails Chelsea's efforts in 1-1 draw against Manchester City

Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino sang the praises of his Chelsea side, who managed to play out a 1-1 draw against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (February 17).

Chelsea went ahead through Raheem Sterling's 42nd-minute goal, only to see Rodri score late on to equalise for the hosts (83'). Despite failing to hold on to the lead, Pochettino said after the match (via We ain't Got No History):

"I told the players that I am so pleased and congratulate them; the effort was massive. The spirit we showed today, I think it’s the way we want to compete in this way."

“Of course, so pleased because we played against a team that is the best in the world, never easy. And today, the character they showed, the personality the players and the team, it makes me very, very happy.”

However, Chelsea are still 10th in the league standings, 14 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa. Up next for the Blues is the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday (February 25).