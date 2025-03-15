  • home icon
“The future of Barcelona is brighter than ever” - WWE legend Triple H heaps praises on Blaugrana star in special shoutout

By Okenna Okere
Modified Mar 15, 2025 09:27 GMT
40/40 Club Pop-Up - Fanatics Fest - Source: Getty

WWE legend Triple H has hailed Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal after recently meeting up with the Blaugrana star. Yamal was in attendance at the Olimpic Arena for Friday night's SmackDown as the WWE's European tour premiered in the Catalan capital.

The 17-year-old attended the event alongside club teammates Alejandro Balde and Hector Fort. A video from the event shows Yamal holding a WWE Championship belt prototype presented to him by reigning WWE champion Cody Rhodes.

Yamal also met other WWE superstars such as Drew McIntrye and the legendary Triple H. The latter shared a picture of himself and the Barcelona star on X with the caption:

"The future of FC Barcelona is brighter than ever...enjoy the show, Lamine.”
Yamal has become one of football's most prominent figures since breaking onto the scene last season. The youngster gained more recognition after helping Spain win the European Championship last year.

The Spaniard has continued to impress this season, scoring 12 goals and providing 17 assists in 37 matches across competitions. His talents have seen him become a key figure at the club. Yamal has also been compared to club legend Lionel Messi.

Lamine Yamal's current contract with La Blaugrana is set to expire next year. However, he has reportedly agreed to a new contract, which he would sign upon turning 18 in the summer (via Forbes).

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal speaks about his approach to games

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal recently opened up on his mindset in games, which makes him perform to par. He revealed that he does not feel pressure during matches as he only thinks of enjoying himself on the pitch.

He told DAZN (via Barca Blaugranes):

"When you start, everyone starts from scratch and there’s no pressure. The pressure starts when you have bad games, and you look for excuses like pressure. Pressure doesn’t exist."
"If you only think about having a good time and enjoying yourself, there’s no pressure and that’s what I try to do. I’m a creative, fun player. I might not touch the ball for a while, but in a minute I can do fun things," Yamal added.

Yamal is expected to be in action when Hansi Flick's side takes on Atletico Madrid in a crucial top-of-the-table clash on Sunday, March 16.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
