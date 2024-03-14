"The future of football", "Starboy" - Liverpool fans hail starlet who's 'good at everything' after his display in UEL last 16 thrashing of Sparta

Liverpool fans think Jurgen Klopp has found another gem after Bobby Clark's performance in his side's 6-1 (11-2 aggregate) victory against Sparta Prague in the UEFA Europa League last 16.

Clark, 19, scored his first senior goal in the Reds' romp at Anfield in the second leg of their Europa League last 16 tie tonight (March 14). The English midfielder calmly tucked the ball home after being played in on goal by Mohamed Salah.

That was the second of Liverpool's six as they destroyed Brian Priske's Czech minnows. The exciting teenager also provided Salah with the assist for the Egyptian superstar to bag his record-breaking goal. He became the first player in the club's history to score at least two goals in seven consecutive seasons.

The hosts ran riot in the first 15 minutes, taking a 4-0 lead. Clark played a key role in the Merseysiders' demolition of Sparta.

The two-cap England U19 international also won four of five ground duels and made one key pass. It was an impressive outing for the youngster, the latest gem to emerge from Liverpool's academy.

Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo (2), and Dominik Szoboszlai were also on the scoresheet for the hosts. Serbian attacker Velijko Birmancevic grabbed the visitors' consolation goal.

Clark's stock is growing with each passing game and he's excelled since coming into Klopp's first team. He's now made 11 appearances across competitions, bagging one goal and two assists.

One fan dubbed Clark:

"Star boy."

Another fan has high expectations of the teenager born in Newcastle-upon-Tyne:

"Bobby Clark is the future of football. Insane baller."

One fan thinks Clark excels at everything:

"Bobby Clark doesn't really have *one* stand out quality, he's good at everything... What is really fascinating about him though is his mentality. Brave, and unfazed by everyone and everything."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Clark's performance:

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Bobby Clark but raises injury concerns

Jurgen Klopp was delighted with Bobby Clark.

Clark lasted until the 73rd minute until he was replaced by another Anfield academy product Mateusz Musiałowski. The English midfielder appeared to pick up a knock as he nursed his ankle when coming off.

Klopp gave a glowing verdict of Clark but admitted he was worried about his potential injury. The German coach told TNT Sports:

"He played incredible. He won the ball back for another. He is the one I am worrying about a bit. I wanted to take off Mo (Salah). He said he felt something around the ankle. We have to see."

Clark was handed his senior debut in Liverpool's 9-0 mauling of Bournemouth in 2022. He's excelled at youth level, with five goals and six assists in 34 games for the U23s, and is the son of former Newcastle United midfielder Lee Clark.