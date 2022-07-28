“The game has exploded. I really love watching it” – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp names team he will support during UEFA Women’s Euro final 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that he has loved watching the UEFA Women's Euros this summer ahead of the final.

England, the host nation, will take on Germany at Wembley Stadium following the latter's dramatic late victory over France. Klopp has offered his full support for his nation's side.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Liverpool's Community Shield clash with Manchester City on Saturday, the German boss told reporters, as quoted by The Liverpool Echo:

"I love England but my heart is with Germany. But the most important thing is the face the women's football has shown. The game has exploded. I really love watching it. Congrats to all the teams involved, it's a commercial for football."

Record crowds up and down the country along with incredible viewing figures have made the tournament a giant success so far. This will hopefully inspire a new generation of young girls to take up the sport across the continent.

England will be strong favorites for the Wembley showpiece after they hammered Sweden 4-0 in the semi-finals. Their manager Sarina Wiegman guided the Netherlands to a tournament victory four years ago.

Jurgen Klopp insists the Community Shield is 'very important' to Liverpool

The Reds have lost two of the previous three traditional curtain raisers, with their last Community Shield triumph coming back in 2006.

Klopp has guided his Liverpool side to every domestic honor available to them since his arrival in 2015, except the Community Shield. The 55-year-old boss would love to complete the collection this weekend against Pep Guardiola's side, as he proclaimed:

"It's very important, It's the last domestic cup competition we haven't won yet so we'll give it a try! It's a very important game, but we still have to prepare a season. I can't ignore the fact that after the game is a season, we will have to extend our pre-season into the season."

The Reds have a poor recent record against the Cityzens, having only beaten them twice in their previous nine encounters.

However, they were incredibly impressive in their most recent clash during last season's FA Cup semi-final. The Merseyside club raced into a 3-0 lead at half-time, before ultimately going on to win the competition in a penalty shootout victory against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.

