"The game that all footballers want to play in" - Manchester City star Phil Foden weighs in on clash with Liverpool

Manchester City star Phil Foden is of the view that there will be a lot of neutrals watching the Citizens' league clash against Liverpool due to the size of the game.

Pep Guardiola's side are set to host the Reds at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday. With just one point separating the two sides, the match could potentially have a huge say in the title race.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last eight matches across all competitions and also enjoy a point over Liverpool in the league table. Jurgen Klopp's side, on the other hand, go into the game on the back of a 10-game winning run in the Premier League.

Considering the quality of the two teams, Foden believes Sunday's match will be one of the biggest of the season and one that all players would love to be a part of. The England international has tipped the game between Liverpool and Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium to be an entertaining one. He told Sky Sports [via Reuters]:

"Two teams fighting for the Premier League, very close on points. It [Manchester City versus Liverpool] is the biggest game and the game that all footballers want to play in. I think there [are] going to be a lot of neutrals watching it as well. It's going to be an entertaining game."

Foden starred for the defending champions when they faced Liverpool at Anfield earlier this season. The 21-year-old attacker scored Manchester City's first goal in a game that ended 2-2 and will be keen to repeat the trick on Sunday.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah gave the Reds the lead twice that evening. However, they failed to hold on to it, with Foden and Kevin de Bruyne nullifying the lead on both occasions.

Manchester City and Liverpool meet again next week

Pep Guardiola's side travel to Spain to face Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-finals following their match against the Anfield outfit. They will look to defend their one-goal lead when they face the La Liga champions on Wednesday.

Similarly, the Reds have a Champions League match coming up after their trip to the Etihad Stadium. They will host Benfica, who they beat 3-1 in Portugal last week, at Anfield on Wednesday.

The two sides will then meet again next Saturday. They are scheduled to face each other in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley.

